The 7th World Children’s Festival will mark the international children’s celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

ICAF 7th World Children's Festival

The 7th World Children's Festival will take place on the National Mall across from the U.S. Capitol from July 25 to July 27, 2026.

If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we must begin with the children.” — Mahatma Gandhi

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Child Art Foundation (ICAF) announced today that its 7th World Children’s Festival (WCF) on the National Mall from July 25 to 27, 2026, will also serve as a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary for children across the globe.An exciting educational event, the WCF will paint a picture of unity, connection, and harmony. When children from disparate backgrounds and nations in conflict co-imagine and produce an artwork together, a transformation takes place. Participants will experience how to work together rather than against each other.The WCF will open on Saturday, July 25th, with Health & Environment Day to foster mutual empathy around common interests and shared visions, and to teach participants to care for themselves and the Earth. On the following Creativity & Imagination Day, young artists will co-imagine and collaboratively create the “Children’s Earth Flag” for NASA’s first human mission to Mars. On the final Peace & Leadership Day, workshops on America’s founding principles and empathic leadership will culminate in the creation of a large mural as the children’s gift to America on its 250th birthday.“The WCF takes place every four years as the 'Olympics' of children’s imagination. We empower children by fostering their creativity and infusing it with empathy so they can collaborate in making America greater and better by its tricentennial,” said Dr. Ashfaq Ishaq, WCF producer and ICAF founder.Your child-friendly business can gain experiential and emotional branding opportunities as a WCF sponsor ICAF.org/2026WCF.You can be a children’s champion and donate today WorldChildrensFestival.org.

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