Besler Holdings Announces Addition of Accomplished Leaders to Complete Its Senior Leadership Team

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Besler Holdings proudly announces the newest members of its senior leadership team, including Eric Englebretson, Jason Nadal, and Kelly Wisness.

We’re excited to welcome these talented leaders to our senior leadership team. Their deep experience across technology, marketing, & operations enhances our team & will help us better support clients.” — Wade Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Besler Holdings

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Besler Holdings, a newly formed holdings company, proudly announces the newest members of its senior leadership team.

The Senior Leadership team now includes Eric Englebretson, Vice President of Information Technology; Jason Nadal, Information Security Officer; and Kelly Wisness, Vice President of Marketing.

These professionals round out the Besler Holdings’ senior leadership team joining executive leaders Phil Besler, Chairman; Wade Wright, Chief Executive Officer; Kristin DeGroat, Chief Legal Officer; and Maria Palumbo, Chief Finance Officer.

“We’re excited to welcome these talented leaders to our senior leadership team. Their deep experience across technology, marketing, and operations enhances our team and will help us better support our clients, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver excellent results,” Wade Wright, Chief Executive Officer of Besler Holdings said.

About Besler Holdings

Besler Holdings is a new organization focused on building and growing a family of businesses benefiting from our dedicated and experienced Legal, IT and Marketing team members. For more information, visit www.besler.holdings.



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