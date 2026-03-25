International Beauty Institute (IBI) Named GTA's Top Choice Aesthetics Academy of 2026

For the fourth year in a row, International Beauty Institute (IBI) is honored to be awarded the title of Top Choice Aesthetics Academy in the Top Choice Awards.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Beauty Institute (IBI) is proud to announce they have been awarded the title of Top Choice Aesthetics Academy in the GTA Top Choice Awards . The Top Choice Awards, conducted annually, recognize exceptional local businesses. This is the fourth year in a row IBI has won the top award in the Aesthetics Academy category, recognizing the school as one of the best beauty schools in Toronto, and a top beauty career college in Ontario.The Top Choice Awards have been developed to recognize excellence and elevate local businesses by empowering consumers to vote for their favorites. The Top Choice Award is a prestigious honour presented to businesses that earn the highest number of votes in the annual Top Choice Awards Survey, conducted by iTrustLocal. Each year, thousands of consumers share their opinions—giving valuable insight to local businesses and helping them raise the bar on customer satisfaction.The official Top Choice Winners lists empower consumers to make confident, informed choices in over 30 cities across North America. Whether choosing a new dentist, hair salon, law firm, or restaurant, the Top Choice Awards point consumers to the most trusted and loved businesses in their city.International Beauty Institute (IBI) is proud to celebrate its fourth consecutive win as Top Choice Aesthetics Academy. “Being named Top Choice Aesthetics Academy for the fourth consecutive year reinforces International Beauty Institute’s position as one of the highest-rated beauty and medical aesthetics career colleges in Ontario,” said Graham Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of International Beauty Institute (IBI). “This recognition reflects our consistent student satisfaction across all campuses, industry-leading curriculum, and the exceptional quality and expertise of our instructional team. We thank the voters for their continued trust and are proud to set the standard for excellence in medical aesthetics education across Ontario.”As part of the Top Choice Awards Survey, voters were asked to rate key areas of the business they were voting for based on a 5 point rating scale. IBI received excellent ratings across the board, including 4.94/5 for Quality, 4.98/5 for Service, 4.87/5 for Value, and a remarkable 4.99/5 for Professionalism. These impressive ratings reflect the high standards that IBI works hard to uphold, and provide consumers with confidence that the quality, value, and professionalism of the services IBI provides are at the highest level.During the survey, voters were also invited to share their feedback. IBI was excited to see their comments, which included remarks from recent graduates as well as family members of IBI students and graduates. Kenzie wrote, “Great environment for learning, the educators are the best and genuinely care about their students!” Toni said, “An amazing school with amazing staff and instructors. Support all around. They make sure you’re set during and after graduation.”International Beauty Institute is a beauty career college specializing in training programs for careers in the beauty and medical aesthetics fields. Programs are designed to be flexible, achievable in a short amount of time, and to provide the critical skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the student’s chosen area of study. International Beauty Institute’s diploma and certificate programs include a Medical Aesthetics diploma program, which is designed to provide Medical Aesthetics training in the Toronto, Ontario region and beyond.To learn more about International Beauty Institute, visit the website at https://www.intlbeautyinstitute.com/# or click here: Request Information | International Beauty Institute . To learn more about the Top Choice Awards, visit https://www.topchoiceawards.com/ About Us:At International Beauty Institute (IBI), we empower future beauty professionals through industry-leading education, hands-on training, and career-driven support. Our devoted instructional team delivers an innovative, comprehensive curriculum, informed by years of industry experience and supported by cutting-edge technology, to provide students with an unparalleled educational journey. From enrollment to graduation and beyond, we’re committed to helping students master their craft, grow their confidence, and build successful careers in the beauty industry.International Beauty Institute (IBI) has been named the highest-rated Beauty Career College in Ontario*. IBI serves students in the Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, North York, Etobicoke, Hamilton, Oakville, Burlington, Niagara, and neighbouring regions. Financial assistance may be available for those who qualify; prospective students are encouraged to check with an Admissions Advisor for more details. To learn more about International Beauty Institute, visit https://www.intlbeautyinstitute.com/# *Claim based on Google Reviews as of January 1st 2025, comparing beauty institutions with a minimum of three Ontario campuses, each having at least 200 reviews and an average star rating of 4.8 out of 5 per campus.

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