LOCAL ROSLYN TEEN LAUNCHES ROBOTICS AND DRONE PROGRAM FOR UNDERSERVED STUDENTS AT BOYS & GIRLS CLUB

Ethan David working with a Boys & Girls Club student

Ethan David, of Roslyn High School, launched a robotics program for students at the Boys & Girls Club, expanding access to STEM education for underserved youth

ROSLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethan David, a junior at Roslyn High School (RHS), recently completed a pilot robotics and drone program for students at the Boys & Girls Club in Glen Cove, expanding access to hands-on STEM education for underserved youth. Ethan serves as Captain of the Roslyn High School Robotics Club, where he helps lead team planning, design strategy, coding support, CAD modeling, and mentorship for younger members. The club competes in regional and national competitions and continues to grow despite limited resources.Ethan also competes nationally as a member of Coast-to-Coast Robotics (C2C), an independent competitive robotics organization. The C2C team recently qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship in St. Louis after a strong showing at the Southern New York V5 State Championship, where Team A placed 1st and Team D placed 6th. The team also earned 1st and 3rd place at a Vaughn College competition. While competition rules prevent him from competing in VEX events with both teams, Ethan remains actively involved in mentoring and guiding Roslyn’s robotics team as captain.Ethan believes access to hands-on STEM education should not depend on zip code. Through his exposure to advanced robotics programs, aviation training, and engineering mentorship, he saw how transformative early technical experience can be. He wanted to create similar opportunities for students who might not otherwise have access to robotics kits, drones, or engineering guidance.To expand that impact, Ethan founded SkyBridge STEM, a nonprofit initiative focused on introducing robotics, drones, coding, and engineering fundamentals to underserved students through structured, project-based workshops. The organization partners with local schools and community programs to help bridge the opportunity gap in STEM education.Through SkyBridge STEM, Ethan launched a pilot robotics and drone curriculum at the Boys & Girls Club in Glen Cove, where students were introduced to:• Basic engineering principles• Robotics assembly and programming• Drone flight fundamentals• FAA safety awareness• Team-based problem solving• Presentation skills“I’ve been fortunate to have access to robotics and aviation programs that changed how I see my future,” Ethan said. “I wanted to help create that same spark for other students. Engineering isn’t just about building machines. It’s about solving problems and believing you can build something that matters.”“We’re excited to have the SkyBridge STEM team join our after-school program. Providing students with hands-on exposure to robotics and technology is incredibly valuable, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to bring this experience to our kids,” says Milky Asip, Youth Program Director of the Glen Cove Boys & Girls Club at Lincoln House.Ethan plans to expand SkyBridge STEM to additional partner organizations and introduce more advanced modules, including structured drone flight training and competitive robotics preparation. He is also helping spearhead the launch of a formal Drone & Aviation Technologies class at Roslyn High School next semester, making it one of the only Long Island public high schools currently offering a dedicated drone curriculum.For more information about SkyBridge STEM, please visit https://skybridgestem.com/ For more information on the Boys & Girls Club, please visit: https://www.glencovebgc.org/

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