Atlanta Youth Wellness Event Introduces Meditation and Yoga to Help Kids Unplug

Community event at Wellstar Health Park teaches children meditation, yoga, and healthy ways to unplug from digital devices.

I believe kids benefit from learning simple ways to relax and listen to their bodies. Yoga and mindfulness can give them tools they can use long after the class ends.” — Denise Leslie

SANDY SPRINGS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children and families in East Cobb will have an opportunity to learn meditation and yoga during a community wellness event designed to help young participants step away from electronics and reconnect with their mind and body.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, families will gather at Wellstar Health Park for “Unwind Your Mind,” a youth program featuring meditation, yoga, music, and activities focused on taking a break from digital devices and learning simple relaxation techniques.

Denise Leslie, LMT, CEO and owner of Medical & Sports Massage, will lead the mindfulness and yoga portion of the program. Denise works with athletes and active individuals through sports and medical massage therapy focused on recovery, mobility, and stress relief.

I believe kids benefit from learning simple ways to relax and listen to their bodies. Yoga and mindfulness can give them tools they can use long after the class ends.

Denise Leslie is the owner of Medical & Sports Massage in Sandy Springs, a therapeutic massage facility serving clients across the Atlanta area. Her work focuses on helping athletes, professionals, and individuals experiencing muscle tension or stress understand how movement and recovery practices support overall wellness.

The event is presented in partnership with the Cobb and Fulton County chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization known for youth leadership and community programming throughout the Atlanta area.

Dr. Aisha McKnight Baron, M.D., a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon in Atlanta, is also connected to the community wellness initiative supporting the program.

Programs such as “Unwind Your Mind” introduce children to practices that encourage body awareness, relaxation, and healthy movement habits at an early age.

More information about Denise Leslie and her work can be found here.

About Medical & Sports Massage

Medical & Sports Massage is a medical massage facility serving Sandy Springs and the greater Atlanta area. The practice focuses on massage therapy to address muscle tension, recovery needs, and stress through targeted treatments and movement-based wellness approaches.

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