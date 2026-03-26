Reclaiming Classical Design Examines Architecture’s Impact on Human Well-Being and Cultural Heritage

Kristen Wagner’s debut book explores classical design principles rooted in Western philosophy and the Italian Renaissance

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interior designer Kristen Wagner announces the release of her debut nonfiction book, Reclaiming Classical Design : Reflections on the Harmonious and Beautiful Building, a work that examines how architecture grounded in classical design can support well-being, beauty, and harmony in the modern built environment.The book addresses what Wagner describes as the growing prevalence of sterile and uninspiring architecture, arguing that such environments can negatively affect human well-being. Drawing from her experience in interior design and her study of classical architecture, Wagner presents a case for returning to design principles that prioritize proportion, balance, and humanism.In Reclaiming Classical Design, Wagner explores the influence of Western philosophy and the Italian Renaissance, referencing architectural traditions that emphasize harmony and aesthetic experience. She highlights how classical design principles can contribute to peaceful environments and sacred spaces that promote spiritual uplift and a sense of transcendence.The book also reflects Wagner’s professional background, which includes a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Interior Design and experience across residential and commercial projects. Her approach integrates architecture and interior design to create cohesive spaces rooted in cultural heritage and long-standing design traditions.“Many modern buildings overlook the human need for beauty and harmony,” said Wagner. “By returning to classical design principles, it is possible to create spaces that support both well-being and a deeper connection to our surroundings.”Through historical references and practical insights, the book presents alternatives to contemporary design trends, encouraging architects, designers, and homeowners to consider how built environments influence daily life. Wagner emphasizes that architecture can play a meaningful role in shaping emotional and psychological experiences.Reclaiming Classical Design: Reflections on the Harmonious and Beautiful Building is available at: https://www.kristenwagner.com/book For more information, visit https://www.kristenwagner.com

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