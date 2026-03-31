Resonant Energy and Providers’ Council Successfully Complete Phase I of Solar Upgrading Nonprofits (SUN) Program

Over $5 Million in Total Solar Investment Exceeds Program Goals, the SUN program supports nonprofit organizations exploring solar energy feasibility

With a capital campaign on the horizon, demonstrating strong financial stewardship and long-term sustainability is critical. Solar helps us lower overhead while building capacity for future growth.” — Sarah Palin

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of the recently completed Phase I of the Solar Upgrading Nonprofits (SUN) Program, Resonant Energy and Providers’ Council have announced the launch of Phase II.

Resonant Energy, a leading solar developer serving underinvested communities, and Providers' Council, Massachusetts’ largest human services membership association, created the innovative SUN Program to help nonprofits overcome resource limitations that often arise during early stages of solar development. Both phases of SUN are funded by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s EmPower Program, which supports expanding access to clean energy for underserved populations.

The SUN program provides three key benefits for nonprofits:

- No-cost solar feasibility and financial analysis

- Stipends for staff time spent exploring solar

- Free grant writing assistance for organizations that move forward with solar installation

SUN Phase I ran throughout 2025. Thirty-five organizations applied, 23 were accepted, 18 completed solar analyses, and five have already signed contracts or letters of intent for installations totaling 1.5 MW-DC, doubling the program’s Phase I goal. These projects represent over $5 million in solar investment and expected savings of $12.8 million for the participating organizations:

Work Inc: 423 kW

High Point Treatment Center: 420 kW

Lifeworks: 297 kW

Grow Associates: 242 kW

United Cerebral Palsy of Western MA 78 kW

SUN Grant Enables GROW Associates to Secure 100% Funding:

GROW Associates, Inc. (Grow) empowers adults with developmental disabilities to live full and independent lives through employment, skills development, and community engagement. A rooftop solar system at the organization’s Randolph facility will significantly reduce electricity costs while strengthening long-term sustainability.

“This investment in clean energy is truly an investment in the people we serve,” said Sarah Palin, Executive Director of GROW Associates. “We project annual savings of approximately $72,000, which will go directly back into Grow programs and services, expanding supported employment opportunities, enhancing life-skills training, and strengthening community integration. With a capital campaign on the horizon, demonstrating strong financial stewardship and long-term sustainability is critical. Solar helps us lower overhead while building capacity for future growth.”

In addition to its SUN stipend, Grow will secure 100% of its installation costs through Federal tax credits and a Massachusetts LISSP grant, plus additional savings through the Massachusetts SMART 3 incentive program, creating a new revenue stream over the next 20 years.

These programs are time-bound; upcoming deadlines to secure similar financial incentives make this an important time for organizations to explore solar opportunities.

Looking Ahead to Phase II

For Phase II, while continuing the partnership with Providers’ Council, Resonant Energy will also partner with the Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF), which supports 4,000+ nonprofits across the 34 cities and towns of Essex County.

“We’re thrilled to have exceeded the Phase I goals, and we’re excited to announce that the SUN Program will continue helping nonprofits organizations across Massachusetts explore solar to reduce operating costs while advancing clean energy initiatives,” commented Madeleine Barr, Resonant Energy’s Chief Growth Officer. Phase II is accepting applications through July 31, 2026, or until funding runs out.



About Resonant Energy

Resonant Energy is a Boston-based solar developer with a mission to build wealth in underinvested communities through solar power. The company develops projects for nonprofits, houses of worship, affordable housing providers, and low-income homeowners. Since 2016, Resonant has installed more than 13.4 MW of solar.

About Providers’ Council

Founded in 1975, Providers’ Council is the state’s largest human services trade association and is widely recognized as the leading voice of the community-based human services sector. Its mission is to advance the interests of the human services sector and providers through advocacy, education, and engagement of diverse stakeholders for collective impact​.

About Grow Associates

For more than 50 years, GROW Associates has empowered adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live, work, and participate fully in their communities. Its programs focus on meaningful employment, skill development, and community engagement, creating pathways to independence and dignity.

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