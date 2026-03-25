Maryland Natural Resources Police Celebrates Addition of 16 Officers

March 25, 2026

The graduating class is NRP’s first since November 2023

Eight members of Maryland Natural Resource Police’s 67th Basic Recruiting Class gather at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions in Sykesville prior to their graduation ceremony. (L-R, top row: Parker Martin, Ty Bean, Dalton Vann; bottom row: Justin Sherman, Maranda Graybill, Alexis Twigg, Elizabeth Rogers, Samantha Harris)

The Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) celebrated the graduation of eight new officers from the agency’s 67th Basic Recruit Class and formally welcomed eight additional members of the 66th lateral recruiting class who transferred from other law enforcement agencies.

Maryland Natural Resources Police Superintendent Colonel Orlando D. Lilly addressed the officers at their graduation ceremony at Immanuel Baptist Church in Baltimore on Tuesday, March 24.

“These officers have dedicated themselves to preparing to serve Maryland’s communities and natural resources,” Col. Lilly said. “As noble representatives of our agency, NRP officers exemplify what it means to serve people with pride while conserving the public lands, waters, fish, and wildlife that we treasure. We are grateful for their commitment and sacrifice as they embark on their service to the state.”

After remarks from distinguished guests and keynote speaker Dr. RaShall Brackney, officers took the oath of office and were presented with their badges by Col. Lilly.

The recruits completed 39 weeks of training and coursework at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions’ facility in Sykesville.

In preparation for their work as Natural Resource Police officers, they learned Maryland conservation law, criminal procedure, vehicle and traffic laws, physical conditioning, firearms, wildlife identification, emergency vehicle operations, search and rescue, land navigation, and boating navigation.

The new officers will be assigned to patrol districts across the state and complete their formal police training in the field under the supervision of experienced officers. NRP officers exercise statewide law enforcement authority, with full jurisdiction throughout Maryland including criminal, motor vehicle, and natural resources law.

The new officers, along with their hometown, are:

Basic Recruit Class 67

Officer Ty A. Bean – Fort Washington, Prince George’s County

Officer Maranda E. Graybill – Union Bridge, Carroll County

Officer Samantha M. Harris – Pasadena, Anne Arundel County

Officer Parker W. Martin – Centreville, Queen Anne’s County

Officer Elizabeth M. Rogers – Essex, Baltimore County

Officer Justin M. Sherman – Reisterstown, Baltimore County

Officer Alexis M. Twigg – Clearville, Bedford County (Pa.)

Officer Sidney D. Vann – Joppa, Harford County

Eight members of Maryland Natural Resource Police’s 66th Lateral Class gather at the Maryland Police and Correctional Training Commissions in Sykesville prior to their graduation ceremony. (L-R, back row: Ryan Walker, Bryant Simmons, Benjamin Click, Chad Schroyer; front row: Alison Ferris, James Koscielski III, Andrew Anderson, Mariah Dolan)

Lateral Class 66

Officer Andrew H. Anderson – Swanton, Garrett County

Officer Benjamin L. Click – Cumberland, Allegany County

Officer Mariah B. Dolan – Oldtown, Allegany County

Officer Alison P. Ferris – Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County

Officer James A. Koscielski III – Dundalk, Baltimore County

Officer Chad S. Schroyer – Chester, Queen Anne’s County

Officer Bryant D. Simmons – Fishing Creek, Dorchester County

Officer Ryan R. Walker – Ocean City, Worcester County

Tracing its roots to 1868, NRP is the oldest statewide police force in Maryland and one of the oldest state conservation law agencies in the United States.

Photos from the ceremony can be found on the Maryland DNR Flickr page.