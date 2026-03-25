First National Capital Corporation Announces Sponsorship of the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open

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Irvine-Based Commercial Finance Leader Joins Community Effort to Support Texas Children's Hospital

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First National Capital Corporation (FNCC), one of America's leading private credit CapEx and project financing companies, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2026 Texas Children's Houston Open, the PGA TOUR event taking place March 26–29 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas. The tournament is the premier charitable golf event in the Houston area, with proceeds benefiting Texas Children's Hospital, one of the nation's most respected pediatric health institutions.

Texas Children's Hospital serves hundreds of thousands of patients and families each year, delivering life-saving care across a broad range of pediatric specialties. The Texas Children's Houston Open, organized in partnership with the Astros Golf Foundation, has raised millions of dollars for local charities and Houston-area organizations through its annual Birdies for Charity program. FNCC is honored to join the community of sponsors and supporters making this mission possible.

“This sponsorship reflects something that matters deeply to me personally and to our organization as a whole. What Texas Children’s Hospital does for children and families in moments of crisis is extraordinary — and the Houston Open has created a remarkable platform for the community to rally behind that mission. We’re proud to be part of it. Some of the most meaningful conversations I’ve had in business have happened in settings like this one, where good people come together around a shared cause. That’s what this week is about for us.”

Keith Duggan, Chief Executive Officer, First National Capital Corporation

FNCC will be on-site at Memorial Park Golf Course during tournament week. The sponsorship reflects the company’s long-standing dedication to the communities where its clients and partners operate and to the relationships that shape how FNCC does business.

About First National Capital Corporation

First National Capital Corporation is a privately held commercial equipment and project finance company headquartered in Irvine, California. Specializing in creative, non-dilutive CapEx financing for middle-market operators, private equity-backed companies, and industry-specific verticals including manufacturing, oil & gas, aviation, and marine. FNCC delivers flexible capital structures and transaction capacity ranging from $500,000 to $250 million and above. FNCC is The Architects of CapEx Capital.

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