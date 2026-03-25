Glimpses of the Dreamwood Reveals a Poignant Story of Survival, Imagination, and Hope Amid War

Glimpses of the Dreamwood by Brian Ligouri Author Brian Ligouri

Brian Ligouri delivers a powerful and emotional novel exploring childhood resilience, trauma, and the fragile refuge of imagination

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Ligouri introduces a haunting and deeply moving narrative in Glimpses of the Dreamwood, a novel that captures the emotional toll of war through the eyes of a child determined to protect what remains of innocence. Set in the war-torn ruins of Nova City, the story blends stark realism with moments of quiet beauty, offering readers a powerful exploration of survival, fear, and hope.

At the center of the novel is Elias, an eleven-year-old boy forced to grow up far too quickly in a world unraveling around him. As bombers dominate the skies and the city collapses into chaos, Elias takes on the responsibility of protecting his younger sister, Mira. Together, they navigate a dangerous landscape where survival is uncertain, and every moment carries the weight of loss and fear.

Glimpses of the Dreamwood stands out for its emotional depth and imaginative contrast. Amid the destruction, Elias creates a sanctuary for himself and his sister: the Dreamwood, a peaceful forest imagined as a place where the horrors of war cannot reach them. Within this refuge, nature replaces noise, and for brief moments, the world feels whole again. However, the novel underscores the fragile nature of such escape, as reality continues to press in on even the safest spaces.

Inspired by themes of childhood resilience and the psychological impact of conflict, Ligouri crafts a story that delves into trauma, anxiety, and survivor’s guilt. The narrative explores how the mind copes with overwhelming circumstances, highlighting the strength required to endure while preserving a sense of humanity and hope.

This book will resonate with readers who appreciate emotionally driven stories that examine the human experience in times of crisis. Those drawn to character-centered narratives and reflective themes will find Glimpses of the Dreamwood especially compelling. Its blend of harsh reality and imaginative refuge creates a reading experience that is both heartbreaking and uplifting.

Brian Ligouri brings a sensitive and evocative voice to contemporary fiction, capturing the vulnerability and strength of youth in extraordinary circumstances. With Glimpses of the Dreamwood, he delivers a story that lingers long after the final page, reminding readers of the enduring power of hope even in the darkest times.

Readers can learn more about Brian Ligouri & his work by visiting his official website: https://brianligouriauthor.com

The book is now available—secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/0dBF1Upn

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