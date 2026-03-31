Inc. Names Babylon Micro-Farms to Its 2026 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Mid-Atlantic

Inc Regionals Announcement Photo

It validates what our team has been building: a best-in-class indoor farming experience that brings fresh produce directly to the world's leading schools, hospitals, hotels, and corporate campuses.” — Tappan August, CEO of Babylon Micro-Farms

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Babylon Micro-Farms has been ranked No. 80 on its sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list – the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Mid-Atlantic. The region includes Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Mid-Atlantic economy. Companies on this year’s list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.



"Being named to the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list for the first time is a milestone we're incredibly proud of," said Tappan August, CEO of Babylon Micro-Farms. "It validates what our team has been building: a best-in-class indoor farming experience that brings fresh, nutritious produce directly to the world's leading schools, hospitals, hotels, and corporate campuses. Alongside our No. 1009 ranking on the Inc. 5000, this recognition reflects the momentum we're seeing as more organizations invest in the future of food."



Between 2022 and 2024, these 137 private companies had a median growth rate of 74 percent; by 2024, they’d also added 8,399 jobs and $10.6 billion to the region’s economy.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, will be available beginning March 31 at: https://www.inc.com/regionals/mid-atlantic.

“The honorees on this year’s Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere – they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

About Babylon Micro-Farms

Based in Richmond, Virginia, Babylon Micro-Farms has been leading the way since 2017 for on-site indoor farming and empowering communities to connect with their food and make healthier choices. Its patented hydroponic growing technology and proprietary BabylonIQ software platform can remotely manage its network of modular vertical farming systems to deliver consistently fresh, nutritious, and delicious produce all year-round. Recognized by Time as one of “America’s Top Green Tech Companies”, Babylon Micro-Farms is committed to growing sustainably with a fraction of the water and no pesticides vs. traditional field farming. Babylon Micro-Farms can be found worldwide at major partners like Arizona State University, Conde Nast, Intuit Dome, JW Marriott, Mayo Clinic, MSC Cruises, SAP, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, University of Virginia, and World Bank.

More about Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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