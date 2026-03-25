DriveSafe Online Asks: Are Safer Cars Outpacing Driver Skills and Increasing Risk?

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New “In the Driver’s Seat” article explores why safer cars alone are not enough to reduce crashes

If drivers don’t understand how and when to use these systems, the safety benefits can be reduced or even reversed.” — Patrick Mileham

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DriveSafe Online , a leader in online defensive driving and fleet safety training, today announced the release of a new thought leadership article, “Are We Designing Cars Faster Than We Are Training Drivers?” by Patrick Mileham. The article examines a growing safety concern: while vehicle technology continues to advance rapidly, driver training and behavior are not keeping pace.Modern vehicles now include advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) designed to prevent crashes, alert drivers, and reduce human error. However, DriveSafe Online warns that these innovations may be creating a false sense of security among drivers who are not adequately trained to understand the capabilities and limitations of the technology they rely on.“Technology is improving faster than human behavior is adapting,” said Patrick Mileham, Director of Editorial Development at DriveSafe Online. “If drivers don’t understand how and when to use these systems, the safety benefits can be reduced or even reversed.”The article explores how overreliance on technology, combined with a lack of ongoing training, can lead to complacency behind the wheel. It also reinforces a key message: safer roads depend on smarter vehicles and better-informed, better-prepared drivers.This perspective aligns with broader industry findings that emphasize the importance of continuous driver education . Research and training initiatives increasingly show that reinforcement-based learning, such as microlearning and spaced training, helps drivers retain critical safety skills and apply them in real-world situations.DriveSafe Online’s training approach focuses on bridging the gap between technology and human behavior through short, targeted lessons designed to improve real-world decision-making. These programs help drivers understand both the benefits and limitations of in-vehicle systems while reinforcing core defensive driving principles.The newly released article is part of DriveSafe Online’s “In the Driver’s Seat” series, which addresses emerging trends in driver safety, workplace risk, and the evolving relationship between technology and human performance.Read the full article here:For organizations managing employee drivers , the message is clear: investing in vehicle technology is only part of the solution. Ongoing, behavior-focused training remains essential to reducing risk, preventing costly incidents, and building a culture of safety.

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