Trendos Launches Free Tool Showing How AI Searches Portray Your Brand

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As AI tools like ChatGPT and Google AI Overview rapidly reshape how consumers discover and evaluate brands, Trendos, a global AI visibility tool, announces the launch of its new platform designed to help companies understand exactly how they show up in AI-generated results. For U.S.-based companies, the platform provides a critical advantage in surfacing how regional nuances, competitive dynamics, and AI-generated narratives may differ across geographies, helping teams refine both local and global strategies.

Trendos allows marketers, PR professionals, and business leaders to see how their brand is represented across leading AI assistants, including insights into brand mentions, sentiment, source attribution, and competitive positioning. With coverage spanning more than 13 global markets, including full data for the U.S., U.K., and Germany, the platform delivers a real-time view into a fast-evolving search landscape that many brands still struggle to track.

“AI is quickly becoming the front door to the internet, but most brands have little to no visibility into how they’re being portrayed,” said Gintarė Rimolaitytė, Chief Commercial Officer at Trendos. “Trendos changes that. We’re giving U.S. marketers and e-commerce leaders the ability to see, measure, and act on how AI platforms present their brand so they can stay competitive in a space that’s evolving by the day.”

Unlike traditional SEO tools, Trendos focuses specifically on AI-generated responses, helping users understand not just if they appear, but how they appear when consumers ask questions, compare products, or seek recommendations. The platform enables teams to:

Track brand visibility across AI assistants in real time

Analyze sentiment and positioning in generated responses

Benchmark performance against competitors

Identify shifts in how products and brands are being recommended

Trendos currently offers the largest free database of AI-generated answers, covering more than 2.5 million brands globally. Users can explore both historical and current data, gaining insights into how brand visibility changes over time and across markets.

“AI-driven search is not one-size-fits-all,” Rimolaitytė added. “What shows up in the U.S. may differ significantly from other markets. Trendos gives teams the clarity they need to make smarter decisions around messaging, pricing, product strategy, and marketing investments.”

Trendos is free to use, allowing users to track up to 10 brands and access 100 custom prompts to explore AI-generated results. Additional features, including expanded brand tracking and deeper analytics, are available through Starter and Pro subscription plans.



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About Trendos

AI search is already shaping which brands appear in search results. The problem is that it is hard to see what is happening. Traditional SEO tools do not show how AI search results are created, where your brand is mentioned, or why it appears or disappears. Trendos is an AI search visibility tool built for this change. It tracks your brand across AI-generated responses and ranked lists, then shows clear visibility data you can review and act on. No demos. No paywalls. Get direct access to AI visibility tracking.

Backed by Tesonet

Trendos is supported by Tesonet, a global venture builder behind companies such as Nord Security, Surfshark, and Hostinger. With deep expertise in large-scale data and global infrastructure, Tesonet provides the foundation for Trendos’ continued growth and innovation.

“Our team has spent years building and scaling data-driven platforms,” said Rimolaitytė. “With Trendos, we’re bringing that expertise to one of the most important shifts in digital marketing – helping brands navigate and win in the age of AI search.”

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