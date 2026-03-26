Bailey & Galyen Welcomes Attorney Carin 'CJ' Evans, Catastrophic Injury Attorney

Bailey & Galyen welcomes CJ Evans, a catastrophic injury attorney fluent in Spanish, strengthening legal support for injured clients across Texas.

CJ’s experience on both sides of the courtroom gives her a strategic advantage that directly benefits our clients.” — Phillip Galyen

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen, one of Texas’s largest and most respected consumer law firms, is proud to announce that Carin “CJ” Evans has joined the firm as a Catastrophic Injury Attorney, further strengthening its ability to represent clients in complex, high-stakes injury cases across Texas.

Evans brings extensive experience in both first-party and third-party litigation throughout Texas. As a former supervising partner at a large insurance defense firm, she offers a unique perspective that allows her to anticipate defense strategies and advocate effectively for injured clients.

“CJ’s experience on both sides of the courtroom gives her a strategic advantage that directly benefits our clients,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “Her addition reinforces our commitment to delivering strong, results-driven representation for those facing serious and catastrophic injuries.”

A key asset to the firm and its clients, Evans is fluent in Spanish, allowing her to communicate directly with Spanish-speaking individuals and families throughout Texas. Her bilingual ability ensures broader access to high-quality legal representation and helps clients better understand their rights and legal options during difficult times.

“I’m excited to join Bailey & Galyen and work with a team that is dedicated to helping people when they need it most,” said Evans. “My experience in insurance defense allows me to better prepare and fight for my clients. Being fluent in Spanish also allows me to connect with and serve more families across Texas.”

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations across the state of Texas, and in New Mexico and Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.

CJ Evans Attorney Bio

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