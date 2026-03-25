CEREBRAL PALSY AWARENESS DAY: TAKE ACTION ON DISABILITY SERVICES IN IRELAND
Today marks National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day, now in its third year of recognition in Ireland
As a parent of a child with CP, you fight battles you never expected simply to access basic services your child needs. Families cannot do this alone. CP Awareness Day is an important call to action.”DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 25th is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day, now in its third year of recognition in Ireland. Cerebral palsy is the most common lifelong physical disability, affecting approximately 12,500 people in Ireland, including around 3,000 children, 9,500 adults, and more than 50 million people around the world. March is Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, and this year’s theme is, "Take Action for Cerebral Palsy", reflects what the CP community is asking of Government, services, and Irish society. Supporters are also being encouraged to #GoGreen4CP throughout the month. Buildings will light up green across Ireland, including Leinster House, in recognition of Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day.
— Nicola Welford
Findings from the 2024 Irish National CP Survey of over 450 families highlight significant gaps in care and support:
- 94% of respondents identified improving clinical care and therapy as their top priority
- 92% require regular therapy but struggle to access it consistently
- 85% are concerned about waiting times
- The estimated lifetime cost of care for a person with CP is €1.4 million, a burden largely carried by families
Behind every statistic is a family doing their very best: parents stepping back from work to fill gaps in care, children waiting far too long for essential equipment, and adults with CP facing increasing barriers to services as they age.
AN INVITATION TO GOVERNMENT
The Cerebral Palsy community is inviting the Irish Government and the Minister for Health to engage directly on these findings and work together on practical solutions.
The CP community is calling on Government to:
- Engage in formal consultation with the CP community and other disability organisations
- Commit to a clear, time-bound plan to improve CP services and supports
- Include organisations representing the CP community and other disability organisations in relevant Government and HSE working groups
- Take immediate steps to reduce waiting times and improve access to therapy and assistive technology
“As a parent of a child with cerebral palsy, you find yourself fighting battles you never expected, simply to access the basic services your child needs. You are constantly balancing the role of parent and advocate, while trying to manage the day-to-day demands. Families cannot do this alone. That's why Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day is an important call to action.” — Nicola Welford, Cerebral Palsy Foundation
About Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral palsy is the most common lifelong physical disability worldwide, affecting an estimated 50 million people globally and approximately 12,500 in Ireland. It is caused by early injury to the developing brain and affects movement, muscle tone, coordination and other body systems. There is currently no cure, though early intervention and specialist therapies can significantly improve quality of life across the lifespan.
About the Cerebral Palsy Foundation
The Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF) is a global non-profit working in Ireland to improve outcomes for people with cerebral palsy through research, advocacy, and system change. CPF partners with the CP community, clinicians, and researchers to drive improvements in care, accelerate research, and ensure that lived experience is central to how services and policies are designed. This includes leading initiatives in Ireland such as the 2024 National CP Survey and contributing to international research focused on early detection, intervention, and lifelong health outcomes. Through its work, CPF is committed to shifting systems so that people with cerebral palsy are not only included in research and decision-making, but are actively shaping the priorities, questions, and solutions that affect their lives. To learn more go to cerebralpalsyfoundation.org
About the 2024 National CP Survey
The 2024 National CP Survey captured the experiences of over 450 members of the Irish CP community, including individuals with CP, parents, and carers, and highlights critical gaps between community needs and existing service provision.
About Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month and Day
National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month is observed every March, with 25 March recognised as National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day. Ireland first marked the day nationally in 2024. The official colour of CP awareness is green and hashtag is #gogreen4c. This years theme is "Take Action for Cerebral Palsy".
Nicola Welford
Cerebral Palsy Foundation
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