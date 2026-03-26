Precious 'Preciosa' Myers-Brown Launches Her Book 'Tech Equity: Freedom Through Enabling Technology'

Tech Equity: Freedom Through Enabling Technology Pic 1 Precious “Preciosa” Myers-Brown Pic Tech Equity: Freedom Through Enabling Technology Pic 2

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tech Equity: Freedom Through Enabling Technology , the latest book by Precious “Preciosa” Myers-Brown, delivers the first comprehensive operational playbook designed specifically for enabling technology in intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and aging services. Now available globally in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats, the book provides a structured path for providers, policymakers, and families seeking to modernize care and improve outcomes.Authored by Precious “Preciosa” Myers-Brown, the first woman of color to found a full-service enabling technology and remote support company in the United States, the book draws on decades of leadership experience. Through her work, “Preciosa” has focused on building provider capacity, addressing caregiver challenges, and supporting governments in responsibly advancing care systems.A First-of-Its-Kind Framework for Enabling TechnologyTech Equity: Freedom Through Enabling Technology introduces a new way of understanding technology in care environments. Rather than presenting isolated tools, the book defines enabling technology as an integrated ecosystem that supports independence, dignity, and cultural inclusion.At the core of the book are four proprietary frameworks designed for real-world implementation:The Enabled Life Model™, centered on safety, freedom, and connectionThe Tech Equity Triangle™, guiding access, safety, and liberation at a systems levelThe Seven Freedoms of ET™, showcasing dignity in technology-supported careThe Ritmo Framework™, focused on culturally responsive implementationThese frameworks provide a shared structure for service providers, administrators, and policymakers working to improve how care is delivered across settings.Addressing Workforce Pressures and Outdated SystemsThe book arrives at a time when disability and aging services face significant strain due to a severe shortage of Direct Support Professionals (DSPs). At the same time, many systems continue to operate under regulations established in 1988, long before modern technology became widely available.“Preciosa” addresses these challenges by outlining hybrid care models that combine human support with enabling technology. This approach helps extend workforce capacity while maintaining quality and consistency in care delivery.The book also examines broader system issues, including gaps in cultural awareness and the need for inclusive solutions that reflect the diversity of individuals receiving services.Research, Recognition, and Real-World ImpactPrecious “Preciosa” Myers-Brown’s work has been recognized across multiple platforms. Her contributions to enabling technology and independence-focused care were featured in the BBC StoryWorks documentary series The Human Component. In addition, her independent research is indexed on Zenodo and Google Scholar, contributing to the growing body of knowledge in this field.Her leadership extends through her role as Chief Innovation and Dream Officer of Vista Supports, LLC , along with her work with House of CINO and WATI Institute™, where she continues to influence workforce development and system innovation.“The care system is not broken because people do not care. It is broken because people do not know what is possible.” said Precious “Preciosa” Myers-Brown, Author and Chief Innovation and Dream Officer of Vista Supports, LLC.Expanding Access to Modern Care SolutionsTech Equity: Freedom Through Enabling Technology is designed for a wide audience, including disability service providers, agency leaders, policymakers, Direct Support Professionals, and families. It offers a practical foundation for moving from compliance-based care toward systems that prioritize independence and meaningful living.By combining operational guidance with real-world insight, the book supports organizations and individuals in implementing solutions that align with current needs and future expectations. Here is a recent article published about the book.Availability and Contact InformationTech Equity: Freedom Through Enabling Technology by Precious “Preciosa” Myers-Brown is available worldwide in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats.For more information, visit: https://techequitybook.com About House of CINOHouse of CINO is a publishing and innovation platform focused on advancing thought leadership in enabling technology, care systems, and workforce development. Through its publications and initiatives, House of CINO supports professionals, organizations, and communities in building more inclusive and forward-thinking solutions.

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