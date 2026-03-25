The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc. Announces An Attention Deficit Consulting Certification Program

ADHD Consulting Certification

Attention Deficit Consulting Certification Program Announced by AIHCP, Inc.

Attaining a certification in attention deficit consulting not only elevates the standard of care provided to patients, it also increases a healthcare professional's marketability as an expert.” — Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, PMH-BC, ANP-BC

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc. (AIHCP) has officially announced the launch of its comprehensive Attention Deficit Consulting Certification program. Designed specifically for licensed health care and human service professionals, this new credential validates the attainment of advanced knowledge and skills in the care and treatment of patients diagnosed with Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorders.

Healthcare professionals constantly seek proven methods to improve patient outcomes while simultaneously advancing their careers. Earning an attention deficit consulting certification offers a direct path to achieving both of these important goals. This specialized credential clearly validates a provider's advanced expertise in managing Attention Deficit and Hyperactivity Disorders (ADHD).

The Certified Attention Deficit Consultant credential requires candidates to successfully complete a rigorous continuing education curriculum consisting of 200 contact hours. This educational component ensures that all certified members possess a consistent, solid, and comprehensive understanding of this specialty practice. By meeting these established standards of professional advanced practice, practitioners can effectively enhance and expand their health care capabilities to better serve their communities.

The certification is exclusively open to qualified professionals who are currently licensed to practice in their respective states or countries. Eligible candidates include psychologists, licensed social workers, registered nurses, physicians, and educational or school counselors. Attaining this professional health care certification allows these individuals to achieve national recognition, increase their marketability in the workplace, and be viewed as credentialed experts in their specific practice specialty.

"Todays patients expect health care professionals to practice their specialty at the highest levels of safety and quality. They look for providers who maintain strict ethical standards and possess up-to-date knowledge. Holding a formal certification demonstrates a clear commitment to these core domains of practice. It provides patients and society as a whole with a reliable mechanism to verify a professional's education, skills, and experience," say Dominick L. Flarey, Ph.D., RN, PMH-BC, ANP-BC, FACHE, President and Executive Director of the American Institute of Health Care Professionals, Inc.

The completion of the five attention deficit consulting courses is the foundation to this certification program. These comprehensive courses provide the foundation for eligibility for Certification. They provide a very comprehensive education experience for the health care professional and provide the education, skills and knowledge needed to practice this consulting practice specialty to a high degree of quality. All of these continuing education courses are by distance education and can be taken from anywhere in the world via online classrooms. Once enrolled, students have up to two full years to complete their education curriculum. All of the courses are self-paced with faculty mentoring as needed. All testing is taken right online in the dedicated online classrooms. There are no travel requirements. There is open enrollment and student may begin there studies at any time.

Upon successful completion of the application and educational requirements, professionals earn the right to use the professional credential "ADC-C" after their names. The initial certification is conferred for a four-year period. To maintain this credential, members must seek recertification by obtaining 50 or more hours of continuing education within that timeframe. This ongoing educational requirement underscores the organization's strong commitment to continued learning, professional growth, and the maintenance of high-quality ethical practice in the health care sector. Those health care professionals who are interested in learning more about this program may access a special section on our website of FAQS for Attention Deficit Consulting Certification.

About The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc.

The American Institute of Health Care Professionals Inc. is a professional organization serving various health care professionals, providing Health Care Certification, Continuing Education, and Fellowship programs in their practice specialty. The organization offers a wide array of specialty practice certifications and continuing education courses, including grief counseling, legal nurse consulting, case management, spiritual counseling, and attention deficit consulting. By offering these programs, the AIHCP allows professionals to become part of a professional group and network of recognized and certified health care specialists. For more information on the exciting program and our other education and certification programs, please visit our website.

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