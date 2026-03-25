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Russian River Railbikes announces their official opening for the season this Easter Weekend April 4 and 5

Springtime on the Russian River Railbikes

Springtime on the Russian River Railbikes

Russian river railbikes logo

Russian River Railbikes logo

Springtime flowers along the tracks

Springtime flowers along the tracks

Experience Easter and Springtime beauty this opening weekend for 2026 on the Russian River Railbikes, a family friendly activity suitable for all ages.

We love bringing people together for memorable experiences, and Easter weekend is the perfect time to enjoy the natural beauty of Sonoma County, our railbike adventure offers something truly special.”
— Manly Hyde
CLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate Easter and the beauty of Spring this opening weekend of the Russian River Railbikes, with a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience. This Easter Weekend the railbike rides will have seasonal charm, blooming California poppies, other wildflowers, and fresh countryside air. Guests can enjoy a leisurely pedal-powered excursion along historic railroad tracks while taking in picturesque views of the Russian River area and surrounding vineyards. There are picnic tables with shade umbrellas at the turnaround point and box lunches will be available.

As part of the celebration, riders can expect:

Easter-themed surprises at the turnaround point
Family-friendly fun, perfect for all ages
Photo opportunities with springtime backdrops
A relaxing and unique way to celebrate the Easter Weekend outdoors

Rides are expected to fill quickly, and advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Event Details:
What: Easter Weekend Railbike Rides
When: April 4 and 5
Where: Cloverdale, CA
Tickets: Available online at www.russianriverrailbikes.org

Celebrate Easter with fresh air, scenic views, and a memorable ride you won’t forget.

About Russian River Railbikes
Russian River Railbikes, a division of the Golden Gate Railroad Museum, offers unique pedal-powered rail excursions along historic tracks in Sonoma County, combining outdoor adventure with breathtaking scenery and a touch of local history.

Media Contact:
Manly Hyde
mhyde@ggrm.org
888-655-8950
www.russianriverrailbikes.org

Manly Hyde
Golden Gate Railroad Museum
+1 888-655-8950
email us here
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Russian River Railbikes announces their official opening for the season this Easter Weekend April 4 and 5

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