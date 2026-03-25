Russian River Railbikes announces their official opening for the season this Easter Weekend April 4 and 5

Springtime on the Russian River Railbikes Russian River Railbikes logo Springtime flowers along the tracks

Experience Easter and Springtime beauty this opening weekend for 2026 on the Russian River Railbikes, a family friendly activity suitable for all ages.

We love bringing people together for memorable experiences, and Easter weekend is the perfect time to enjoy the natural beauty of Sonoma County, our railbike adventure offers something truly special.” — Manly Hyde

CLOVERDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrate Easter and the beauty of Spring this opening weekend of the Russian River Railbikes, with a one-of-a-kind outdoor experience. This Easter Weekend the railbike rides will have seasonal charm, blooming California poppies, other wildflowers, and fresh countryside air. Guests can enjoy a leisurely pedal-powered excursion along historic railroad tracks while taking in picturesque views of the Russian River area and surrounding vineyards. There are picnic tables with shade umbrellas at the turnaround point and box lunches will be available.As part of the celebration, riders can expect:Easter-themed surprises at the turnaround pointFamily-friendly fun, perfect for all agesPhoto opportunities with springtime backdropsA relaxing and unique way to celebrate the Easter Weekend outdoorsRides are expected to fill quickly, and advance reservations are strongly recommended.Event Details:What: Easter Weekend Railbike RidesWhen: April 4 and 5Where: Cloverdale, CATickets: Available online at www.russianriverrailbikes.org Celebrate Easter with fresh air, scenic views, and a memorable ride you won’t forget.About Russian River RailbikesRussian River Railbikes, a division of the Golden Gate Railroad Museum , offers unique pedal-powered rail excursions along historic tracks in Sonoma County, combining outdoor adventure with breathtaking scenery and a touch of local history.Media Contact:Manly Hydemhyde@ggrm.org888-655-8950

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