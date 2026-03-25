Patton PDR Inc Launches New Website to Support Commercial Clients and Connect with More Vehicle Owners Across West Texas

Patton PDR Inc launched a new website to boost its online presence and make paintless dent repair info easier to access in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

Our new website is a step forward giving commercial clients and individual Automobile owner a better way to connect with us while reflecting the professionalism our company has built over decades” — Patrick Overby , CEO of Patton PDR Inc.

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patton PDR Inc has launched a new website to strengthen its digital presence and provide a more direct experience for customers seeking professional paintless dent repair services in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico.

The new website provides Patton PDR Inc with a modern online platform that reflects its longstanding reputation and supports future growth with both commercial and consumer clients.

For over 30 years, Patton PDR Inc has served dealerships, auto shops, oil field fleets, and other commercial clients throughout the region, building relationships with more than 60 partners. The new website supports this commercial focus while also helping the company reach, for the first time, non-commercial consumers seeking hail damage repair, dent removal, and paintless dent repair solutions.

The new site features two main user pathways: one for commercial clients such as dealerships, body shops, and fleet operators, and another for vehicle owners seeking straightforward information about services, benefits, and online contact options.

The website reinforces Patton PDR Inc’s brand as a veteran-owned business recognized for professionalism, industry experience, and trusted service. Its improved digital presence enables the company to better communicate its value to customers in Odessa, Midland, Andrews, Big Spring, Lubbock, San Angelo, and Hobbs, New Mexico.

A Message From the Owner

“Our new website is a step forward giving commercial clients and individual Automobile owner a better way to connect with us while reflecting the professionalism our company has built over decades,” said Patrick Overby , CEO of Patton PDR Inc.

About Patton PDR Inc.

Patton PDR Inc is a veteran-owned paintless dent repair company based in Odessa, Texas, serving West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. With over 30 years of experience, the company has established strong relationships with dealerships, auto shops, commercial fleets, and other partners. Patton PDR Inc is committed to delivering professional paintless dent repair services supported by industry expertise, trusted service, and a dedication to quality.

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