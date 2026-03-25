Luxury wellness retreat Woodhouse Spa opens in Altamonte Springs

Woodhouse Spa interior Relaxation rooms at Woodhouse Spa

New destination for elevated self-care brings high-end spa experience to Central Florida

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new luxury wellness escape has arrived in Altamonte Springs. Woodhouse Spa, a nationally recognized brand known for its refined, resort-style approach to self-care, is now open, bringing an elevated spa experience to Central Florida.Located at 249 West State Road 436, the 6,600-square-foot retreat offers guests a tranquil environment designed for relaxation, restoration and indulgence — offering a refined wellness experience that blends luxury treatments, serene relaxation spaces and personalized service.Guests are encouraged to arrive early, slip into plush robes and unwind in dedicated relaxation spaces while enjoying a complimentary glass of champagne or hot tea before their treatment — a signature Woodhouse touch that allows visitors to slow down and fully enjoy their spa day.The spa features private treatment suites, multiple relaxation rooms and couples rooms designed for side-by-side services, creating a calming environment for individuals, friends or partners seeking a day of restoration.Woodhouse Spa offers a menu of luxury treatments designed to combine relaxation with results, including customized massage therapies, advanced skincare treatments and restorative body rituals. Guests can experience services such as hydrating and anti-aging facials, tension-relieving therapeutic massages and full-body treatments like exfoliating scrubs and nourishing wraps designed to restore and rejuvenate the skin.Signature experiences include advanced facial treatments that target hydration, brightness and skin renewal, as well as curated spa packages that combine multiple services into a full day of relaxation. Whether visiting for a quick treatment or an extended spa day, the offerings are designed to deliver a high-end, personalized wellness experience.“We wanted to create a space where guests feel like they’ve stepped away from their day the moment they walk through the door,” said Erin Warner, owner of Woodhouse Spa Altamonte Springs. “Every detail — from the relaxation spaces to the treatments themselves — is designed to provide a truly elevated spa experience.”In addition to treatments, the location features a curated retail boutique offering premium skincare and wellness products so guests can continue their self-care routine at home.For images, click here Appointments are now available.For more information or to book an appointment, call 407-519-0012 or visit www.woodhousespas.com About Woodhouse SpaWoodhouse Spa is a nationally recognized luxury day spa brand offering a resort-inspired wellness experience rooted in hospitality and attention to detail. Known for its curated service rituals, tranquil relaxation spaces and premium skincare partnerships, Woodhouse delivers a refined spa experience designed to help guests fully disconnect and recharge. Named “America’s Favorite Day Spa” by American Spa Magazine for seven consecutive years, Woodhouse operates locations nationwide. For more information, visit www.woodhousespas.com

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