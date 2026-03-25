NCJW/Essex to Become Independent Nonprofit; Name to Change to Tovah

ROSELAND, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Jewish Women, Essex County Section (NCJW/Essex) announced today that it will become an independent non-profit organization. When the change is made later this summer, the organization will be called Tovah.The name Tovah embodies the pursuit of doing good in support of women, children and families of all backgrounds. Powered by volunteers, Tovah is committed to building on the unmatched 100-plus-year history of NCJW/Essex by expanding hands-on community service projects, passionate advocacy and opportunities to connect across generations for which the organization is known.“We have always been a group of strong women who work to make a real and lasting impact on the lives of women, children and families,” said Andrea Rakitta Mintz, president of NCJW/Essex. “We arrived at this moment knowing our financial foundation is strong, our volunteer leadership is committed to success, and together with our professional staff, we are prepared and ready to execute this transition. We are excited about our future as Tovah.”As they have for dozens of years, well-known and valued programs will continue to make a difference for families. The Back 2 School Store creates a magical shopping experience each summer to outfit nearly 1,000 children with clothes, coats, sneakers, school supplies, books and more. The Center for Women counsels and guides hundreds of women on their employment journeys.Working in coalition with partners and advocates, Tovah will add its voice on issues including reproductive justice, voting rights, gun violence prevention, and others, all in pursuit of a just and compassionate world.“As we establish Tovah as an independent nonprofit, our focus on the needs of women, children and families and the issues that matter most to them remains as vital and important as ever,” added Caitlin Higgins Joy, Executive Director of NCJW/Essex. “Tovah intends to offer even more meaningful ways for our members and volunteers to work together to do good both locally and statewide.”The organization’s Board of Directors made the decision to become an independent nonprofit citing the best, long-term interest of its members and the people it serves. The IRS recently granted the organization its own 501(c)(3) exemption. The name change will be voted on at a meeting of the organization’s membership in June 2026 and final disaffiliation from NCJW, Inc. is expected this summer.###About NCJW/EssexThe National Council of Jewish Women, Essex County Section, (NCJW/Essex) is a grassroots organization of volunteers and advocates who turn ideals into action. Inspired by Jewish values, NCJW strives for social justice by improving the quality of life for women, children, and families and by safeguarding individual rights and freedoms. NCJW/Essex members and volunteers give back to our community, advocate for issues and form forever friendships. The National Council of Jewish Women was founded in 1893, in Chicago, and the Essex County section was established in 1912. For more information about our mission and our programs, visit www.ncjwessex.org

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