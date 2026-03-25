Secretary Naig to Present the Eickman Family with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award

Carroll County farm family recognized for livestock care, conservation and community leadership

DES MOINES, Iowa (Mar. 25, 2026) - Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig will present the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award to the Eickman family of Carroll County on Friday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warren Timmerman Shelter House in Manning. The award presentation is part of the statewide recognition of Iowa Agriculture Week, which will be celebrated March 23–30. The award recognizes Iowa farm families who demonstrate exceptional stewardship of the land, responsible livestock care, and leadership in their communities.

“Iowa farmers take great pride in caring for their livestock, protecting our natural resources, and giving back to their communities,” said Secretary Naig. “The Eickman family demonstrates what it means to be good stewards of the land and responsible livestock producers, while also investing their time to support their community, mentor the next generation, and help young people build practical workforce skills. I am pleased to recognize the Eickman family and present them with the Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award.”

Eickman Family Farms is operated by Glen and Donna Eickman and their sons, Tony and Scott, with Maury Eickman, the family’s patriarch, remaining involved as a landowner. The family also works alongside several part-time employees who assist with the operation. Together they raise corn and soybeans and operate a farrow-to-finish hog operation near Manning. Tony and Scott represent the fourth generation of the family to farm the land. Tony lives on the original acreage and in the same home purchased by the family when their great-grandfather began farming. Sarah Lorenzon, Tony and Scott’s sister, is also part of the extended farm family, and her son Layton helps on the farm.

The Eickman family prioritizes conservation and responsible land stewardship on their farm. They utilize a variety of conservation practices including minimum tillage, filter strips, terraces, cover crops, and a manure management plan that responsibly utilizes livestock manure as fertilizer. The family has been planting cover crops for about eight years.

Their livestock operation also emphasizes strong animal care practices. The farm utilizes a fully automated barn system, and the family maintains detailed health and feed records for their herd. The operation follows Pork Quality Assurance (PQA) and Transport Quality Assurance (TQA) standards. Members of the Eickman family are also active leaders in their community and in agriculture organizations. The family is involved with the Iowa Pork Producers Association, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, and the Iowa Corn Growers Association.

Tony has served for 13 years on the Carroll County Farm Bureau Board and is involved with the Carroll County Pork Producers. He is also passionate about helping young people learn practical skills. Five years ago, he started the “Bucket of Junk” project for local 4-H members and hosts a welding learning day at his farm where he teaches youth how to weld and create projects from scrap metal. He started the program because he believes young people should have more opportunities to learn welding and other hands-on skills that can lead to careers in the skilled trades. Tony also judges welding competitions for local FFA events.

Scott works on the ambulance crew with the Manning Fire Department and volunteers with the local VFW. He is also trying to revitalize the American Legion in Manning. Glen serves as vice president of the Farmers Cooperative Elevator board of directors. Tony, Scott, and Glen also worked together to build a barn for the Children’s Museum and Learning Center in Carroll on behalf of the Carroll County Farm Bureau.

The Wergin Good Farm Neighbor Award is made possible through a partnership between the Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and WHO Radio’s The Big Show. Now in its 22nd year, the award recognizes Iowa livestock farmers who take pride in caring for their animals, protecting the environment, and being good neighbors in their communities.