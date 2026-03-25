Near Recognized by G2 as High Performer Amid Growing Demand for Nearshore Hiring

Near recognized as G2 High Performer in four categories: Staffing Agencies, Recruiting Agencies, On-Demand Staffing, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO)

Customer reviews highlight Hire With Near’s partnership-driven approach to delivering high-quality nearshore talent quickly and reliably

Companies come to us because they need to hire fast. They stay because of the talent quality and the experience of working with a team that's fully invested in getting the hire right.” — Hayden Cohen, CEO of Near

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Near, a nearshore staffing and recruiting agency for U.S. companies hiring in Latin America, today announced it has been recognized as a High Performer in G2’s Spring 2026 reports across four categories: Staffing Agencies, Recruiting Agencies, On-Demand Staffing, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO).

The recognition is based entirely on verified customer reviews and reflects consistent feedback around Near’s ability to deliver not just strong candidates, but an efficient, collaborative hiring experience.

As U.S. companies face increasing pressure to make the most of their hiring budgets while still securing high-quality talent, many are expanding their search beyond local markets and turning to partners that can support the full hiring process from sourcing through onboarding.

Across G2 reviews, customers consistently describe Near as an extension of their internal team rather than a transactional vendor.

“They are incredibly proactive and engaged and easy to communicate with,” wrote one verified reviewer. “The team is also highly collaborative, making the entire process smooth and effective. They work as a valued extension of our internal team, which speaks to their strong partnership approach.”

That partnership model is particularly important for companies hiring for more strategic roles. Rather than simply filling positions, customers highlight Near’s ability to understand hiring needs and deliver candidates who are aligned with both role requirements and company goals.

“The team truly listened to what we were looking for, sent thoughtful and well-aligned profiles, and stayed communicative at every step,” another reviewer noted.

In addition to candidate quality, customers point to the efficiency of the process itself. By managing sourcing, vetting, and coordination, Near reduces the operational burden on internal teams and allows companies to move forward with confidence.

“The biggest benefit has been speed and confidence in the process,” wrote one reviewer. “We were able to move quickly and ultimately make two great hires through a smooth, well-managed experience.”

Near’s approach is designed to support long-term, full-time hiring across a range of roles, including in sales, finance, marketing, data, AI, operations, and software engineering. Its talent network spans Latin America, enabling companies to build distributed teams that operate in aligned time zones with the U.S.

“A big part of how we operate is moving fast, staying aligned with our customers, and doing the work to get hiring right,” said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Near. “Our recruiters are hands-on throughout, and that’s what makes the experience feel like a true partnership.”

With more than 950 companies served and over 115 verified G2 reviews, Near maintains a 4.9-star rating, along with a 97 percent placement success rate and a 9.1 out of 10 client satisfaction score.

The G2 High Performer designation is awarded to companies with high customer satisfaction scores relative to their market presence, based on verified user feedback across factors such as ease of doing business, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend.

As hiring activity in the U.S. remains constrained, Near is seeing that demand for nearshore talent continues to grow. For example, according to Near's 2026 State of LatAm Hiring Report, demand for software engineers from Latin America grew 250% year over year as companies look to access senior technical talent they can't find or afford domestically.

Companies are increasingly looking beyond local markets to maximize hiring budgets and access strong candidates, while reducing the friction typically associated with offshore hiring.

Near’s recognition in the Spring 2026 G2 reports reflects this shift, as organizations seek partners who can consistently deliver both talent and a reliable nearshore hiring process.

To learn more about why U.S. companies are hiring in Latin America, download Near’s State of LatAm Hiring Report.

About Near:

Near (Hire With Near) is a full-service recruiting and staffing partner for U.S. companies hiring top-performing remote talent in Latin America. Over 950 companies—like Function Health, Expensify, and Deel—use Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97% placement success rate and a 4.9 G2 rating, Near handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in 3–5 days, and most companies hire in under 3 weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com

About G2:

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually use G2 to make decisions based on authentic peer reviews. To learn more, visit www.g2.com

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