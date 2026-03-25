Porsche St. Louis Wins 2026 Premier Porsche Center. Honor for entrepreneurial spirit, and operational excellence

Porsche Premier Porsche Center Porsche St. Louis

Receiving this award for the second consecutive year speaks to the commitment and passion of our team to provide an unparalleled experience for our clients,” — Porsche St. Louis General Manager James Drake

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porsche Cars North America has selected Porsche St. Louis as a 2026 Premier Porsche Center. This honor, awarded to only 25 of the German car manufacturer’s 204 U.S. Porsche Centers, recognizes dealers who consistently go above and beyond Porsche’s high quality standards and demonstrate a true passion for the brand and its customers.“We are pleased to honor Porsche St. Louis with our 2026 Premier Center award,” said John Cappella, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “The team at Porsche St. Louis performs at a high level in all aspects of the business. We applaud and appreciate the commitment they show to the Porsche brand and to Porsche customers every day.” The Premier Porsche Center program scores dealers in a variety of operational and customer service metrics. The Premier Center designation is awarded only to those able to demonstrate consistent excellence from a highly trained and dedicated team of employees.“Porsche owners are passionate about their cars in a way no other automotive brand can match,” Cappella said. “Premier Porsche Centers, like Porsche St. Louis, deliver an ownership experience that perfectly complements the Porsche driving experience.”“It is an honor to be recognized as one of only 25 dealerships to receive the 2025 Porsche Premier Center Award,” said Porsche St. Louis General Manager James Drake. “Receiving this award for the second consecutive year speaks to the commitment and passion of our team to provide an unparalleled experience for our clients. We are proud to represent the Porsche brand and remain dedicated to excellence in everything we do.”indiGO Auto Group is the destination for everyone who shares a passion for automobiles, providing unique access to brands we dream to drive, with experiences, insights, and connections for fellow enthusiasts that inspire and reward owners. indiGO Auto Group represents 30 franchised dealerships and service centers in 10 United States markets, including Houston, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, St. Louis, Missouri and Fort Collins, Colorado plus Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Riverside, Redwood City, San Francisco and Marin County, California. Dealership destinations include Porsche Sugar Land; Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars North Houston; Lamborghini and McLaren Houston; Porsche and Cavallino Rosso St. Louis; Porsche Little Rock; Porsche Service Center Chesterfield; Porsche Fort Collins; Porsche San Francisco; Ferrari Silicon Valley; Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen Marin; Jaguar and Land Rover Riverside; BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Hyundai and Genesis Palm Springs; Bentley, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Aston Martin, McLaren, Lamborghini, Jaguar, Land Rover, Audi and Rimac of Rancho Mirage. indiGO Auto Group also operates the state-of-the- art indiGO Performance & Experience Center in Thermal, California, offering multiple dynamic track experiences. For more information, visit indigoautogroup.comPorsche St. Louis is located at 2970 S. Hanley Road, St. Louis MO.Learn more at porschestlouis.cominstagram.com/porschestlouis/facebook.com/PorscheStLouis

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.