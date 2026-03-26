Neel Somani Emerges as Leading Voice on Power Markets in the Age of AI

Neel Somani is gaining recognition for his insights into power markets and the impact of AI-driven data center demand on pricing and grid dynamics.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As artificial intelligence fuels a rapid expansion of data centers and electricity demand, technologist and former Citadel quantitative researcher Neel Somani is emerging as a leading voice on how power markets are adapting to this shift.

Through a fast-growing TikTok presence, Somani is breaking down the mechanics of electricity pricing, power plant economics, and energy trading, topics that are becoming increasingly critical as AI infrastructure places new strain on the grid.

“The bottleneck for AI isn’t just compute, it’s power,” said Somani. “If you don’t understand how electricity is priced and dispatched, you can’t understand where this industry is headed.”

Drawing on his experience building optimization models for energy markets at Citadel, Somani offers a rare combination of technical depth and accessibility. His insights highlight how rising data center demand is already influencing real-time pricing, grid stability, and long-term energy investment.

At the same time, his work in distributed systems and compute infrastructure provides a unique perspective on both sides of the equation, where energy demand is coming from and how supply must evolve to meet it.

As utilities, policymakers, and technology leaders confront the realities of AI-scale energy consumption, Somani’s ability to translate complex market dynamics into clear, actionable insight is positioning him as a key voice in the conversation.

About Neel Somani

Neel Somani is a technologist, entrepreneur, and researcher specializing in artificial intelligence, distributed systems, and formal verification. He previously founded Eclipse Laboratories, where he scaled a decentralized compute network to over 100,000 users and raised $65 million. Neel Somani began his career in quantitative research at Citadel and has held engineering roles at Airbnb and Oasis Labs. His research has been published in leading venues such as USENIX Security and OOPSLA. He holds degrees in Mathematics, Computer Science, and Business Administration from UC Berkeley, graduating with top honors.

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