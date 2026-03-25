Solstice Pacific, Orange County’s Only Certified Community Mental Health Center, Redefines Psychiatry

Solstice Pacific Becomes Orange County’s Only Certified Community Mental Health Center

We built Solstice Pacific so families no longer have to navigate mental health care alone or wait for crisis to take action.” — Britten Devereux

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solstice Pacific, a women-owned integrative mental health facility, is redefining psychiatric care in Southern California as the only certified Community Mental Health Center in Orange County. Recognized by The Joint Commission, CMS, and the California Department of Health, the organization is addressing one of the region’s most urgent healthcare gaps by delivering coordinated, neuroscience-driven treatment designed to stabilize patients early and restore long-term independence.Built in response to a fragmented and often reactive mental health system, Solstice Pacific offers a proactive alternative focused on preventing emergency room visits, reducing unnecessary hospitalization, and equipping individuals and families with durable skills for lifelong stability.A Mental Health Model Built for Families, Not Crisis CyclesAcross California, families often find themselves navigating disconnected systems of care, coordinating therapy, psychiatry, and specialized services without guidance. The result is delayed treatment, repeated crises, and a lack of long-term progress.Solstice Pacific was founded to change that reality.“A Community Mental Health Center should do more than respond to crisis,” said Britten Devereux, CEO of Solstice Pacific. “It should stabilize patients quickly, restore hope, and give families a clear path forward.”By unifying care under one system, Solstice Pacific eliminates fragmentation and provides structured, accountable treatment that prioritizes both immediate relief and sustainable independence.Women-Owned Leadership Driving a Higher Standard of CareLed by CEO Britten Devereux, Solstice Pacific operates with a clear philosophy: individual mental health is the foundation of family stability and broader societal progress.Devereux brings extensive clinical and operational expertise to the organization, holding a Master of Science in Addiction Counseling and multiple advanced certifications across addiction and behavioral health disciplines. Her leadership emphasizes dignity, structure, and measurable outcomes.“People want peace and change,” Devereux said. “But both require the courage to try something new. Our role is to provide a system where that change becomes possible and sustainable.”Under her leadership, Solstice Pacific maintains a treatment model that is time-bound, outcome-driven, and deeply rooted in empathy.The Only Certified Community Mental Health Center in Orange CountySolstice Pacific’s designation as the only certified Community Mental Health Center in Orange County reflects more than recognition. It represents a proven standard of care built on safety, compliance, collaboration, and measurable clinical outcomes.This distinction ensures patients and families receive care within a structured system that prioritizes accountability at every level.Integrative Mental Health That Treats Root Causes, Not Just SymptomsUnlike traditional models that focus primarily on symptom management, Solstice Pacific addresses the underlying neurobiological, behavioral, and environmental drivers of mental health conditions.Their integrative approach includes:Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Acceptance and Commitment TherapySolution-focused therapy and experiential modalities such as sand tray therapyNeuroscience-informed behavioral interventionsLifestyle optimization, nutrition, and time managementFamily systems integration and educationThis comprehensive model ensures that patients are treated as individuals, not diagnoses, and that families are active participants in the healing process.Addressing Dopamine, Digital Overload, and Modern Behavioral Health ChallengesSolstice Pacific is among the few providers actively addressing the role of dopamine dysregulation and process addiction in mental health decline.Through a proprietary curriculum, patients and families learn how behaviors such as screen use, social media, gaming, and substance use impact mood, motivation, and emotional resilience.By restoring balance to these systems, the program creates measurable, lasting improvements that extend well beyond discharge.Programs Designed to Stabilize, Strengthen, and Transition Patients to IndependenceSolstice Pacific offers a full continuum of care for adolescents, adults, and geriatric patients, including:Partial Hospitalization Program for structured daily stabilizationIntensive Outpatient Program for continued recovery and reintegrationPsychiatry and medication managementGeriatric mental health servicesNeuroStar TMS for treatment-resistant depressionSuboxone treatment integrated within structured programmingEach level of care is designed to prevent escalation, reduce hospitalization, and support long-term functional independence.A Culture Built on Hope, Safety, and CollaborationAt Solstice Pacific, clinical excellence is matched by a deeply intentional patient experience grounded in three operational standards:Safety through clear, honest communicationHope through measurable progress and restored dignityCollaboration between patients, families, and cliniciansPatients are not rushed through treatment. Families are not excluded from care. Every individual is given the time, structure, and support required to achieve meaningful transformation.A Measurable Impact on Orange CountyAs demand for high-quality mental health services continues to rise, Solstice Pacific is playing a critical role in improving outcomes across Orange County by:Reducing emergency room utilizationPreventing unnecessary psychiatric hospitalizationStrengthening family systemsDelivering structured, accountable care with measurable resultsBy intervening earlier and treating more effectively, the organization is helping reshape the future of mental health care in California.About Solstice PacificSolstice Pacific is a women-owned integrative mental health facility located in Orange County, California. As the region’s only certified Community Mental Health Center, Solstice Pacific provides comprehensive, neuroscience-driven care designed to stabilize patients, restore hope, and build long-term independence. The organization offers multiple levels of care and treats a wide range of mental health and co-occurring conditions through a unified, family-centered model.

A Day at Solstice

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