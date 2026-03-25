Solstice Pacific, Orange County’s Only Certified Community Mental Health Center, Redefines Psychiatry
Solstice Pacific Becomes Orange County’s Only Certified Community Mental Health Center
Built in response to a fragmented and often reactive mental health system, Solstice Pacific offers a proactive alternative focused on preventing emergency room visits, reducing unnecessary hospitalization, and equipping individuals and families with durable skills for lifelong stability.
A Mental Health Model Built for Families, Not Crisis Cycles
Across California, families often find themselves navigating disconnected systems of care, coordinating therapy, psychiatry, and specialized services without guidance. The result is delayed treatment, repeated crises, and a lack of long-term progress.
Solstice Pacific was founded to change that reality.
“A Community Mental Health Center should do more than respond to crisis,” said Britten Devereux, CEO of Solstice Pacific. “It should stabilize patients quickly, restore hope, and give families a clear path forward.”
By unifying care under one system, Solstice Pacific eliminates fragmentation and provides structured, accountable treatment that prioritizes both immediate relief and sustainable independence.
Women-Owned Leadership Driving a Higher Standard of Care
Led by CEO Britten Devereux, Solstice Pacific operates with a clear philosophy: individual mental health is the foundation of family stability and broader societal progress.
Devereux brings extensive clinical and operational expertise to the organization, holding a Master of Science in Addiction Counseling and multiple advanced certifications across addiction and behavioral health disciplines. Her leadership emphasizes dignity, structure, and measurable outcomes.
“People want peace and change,” Devereux said. “But both require the courage to try something new. Our role is to provide a system where that change becomes possible and sustainable.”
Under her leadership, Solstice Pacific maintains a treatment model that is time-bound, outcome-driven, and deeply rooted in empathy.
The Only Certified Community Mental Health Center in Orange County
Solstice Pacific’s designation as the only certified Community Mental Health Center in Orange County reflects more than recognition. It represents a proven standard of care built on safety, compliance, collaboration, and measurable clinical outcomes.
This distinction ensures patients and families receive care within a structured system that prioritizes accountability at every level.
Integrative Mental Health That Treats Root Causes, Not Just Symptoms
Unlike traditional models that focus primarily on symptom management, Solstice Pacific addresses the underlying neurobiological, behavioral, and environmental drivers of mental health conditions.
Their integrative approach includes:
Psychiatry and medication management
Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy
Solution-focused therapy and experiential modalities such as sand tray therapy
Neuroscience-informed behavioral interventions
Lifestyle optimization, nutrition, and time management
Family systems integration and education
This comprehensive model ensures that patients are treated as individuals, not diagnoses, and that families are active participants in the healing process.
Addressing Dopamine, Digital Overload, and Modern Behavioral Health Challenges
Solstice Pacific is among the few providers actively addressing the role of dopamine dysregulation and process addiction in mental health decline.
Through a proprietary curriculum, patients and families learn how behaviors such as screen use, social media, gaming, and substance use impact mood, motivation, and emotional resilience.
By restoring balance to these systems, the program creates measurable, lasting improvements that extend well beyond discharge.
Programs Designed to Stabilize, Strengthen, and Transition Patients to Independence
Solstice Pacific offers a full continuum of care for adolescents, adults, and geriatric patients, including:
Partial Hospitalization Program for structured daily stabilization
Intensive Outpatient Program for continued recovery and reintegration
Psychiatry and medication management
Geriatric mental health services
NeuroStar TMS for treatment-resistant depression
Suboxone treatment integrated within structured programming
Each level of care is designed to prevent escalation, reduce hospitalization, and support long-term functional independence.
A Culture Built on Hope, Safety, and Collaboration
At Solstice Pacific, clinical excellence is matched by a deeply intentional patient experience grounded in three operational standards:
Safety through clear, honest communication
Hope through measurable progress and restored dignity
Collaboration between patients, families, and clinicians
Patients are not rushed through treatment. Families are not excluded from care. Every individual is given the time, structure, and support required to achieve meaningful transformation.
A Measurable Impact on Orange County
As demand for high-quality mental health services continues to rise, Solstice Pacific is playing a critical role in improving outcomes across Orange County by:
Reducing emergency room utilization
Preventing unnecessary psychiatric hospitalization
Strengthening family systems
Delivering structured, accountable care with measurable results
By intervening earlier and treating more effectively, the organization is helping reshape the future of mental health care in California.
About Solstice Pacific
Solstice Pacific is a women-owned integrative mental health facility located in Orange County, California. As the region’s only certified Community Mental Health Center, Solstice Pacific provides comprehensive, neuroscience-driven care designed to stabilize patients, restore hope, and build long-term independence. The organization offers multiple levels of care and treats a wide range of mental health and co-occurring conditions through a unified, family-centered model.
Britten Devereux
Solstice Pacific
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