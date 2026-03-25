Economize Now Free for Teams Managing Up to $100K in Monthly Cloud Spend

Economize Launches Free Plan to Track up to $100k/month in Cloud Spend

Economize removes cost barriers to professional FinOps for growing teams, offering cloud and AI spend visibility, anomaly detection, and budget optimization.

Visibility shouldn't be limited by budget. Our free plan helps startups and developers build cost awareness into their workflows from day one, stopping expensive surprises before they start.” — Aman Soni, Product Manager at Economize

COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Economize, a cloud cost management platform built to help engineering and finance teams understand and optimize their infrastructure budgets, today announced a permanent free plan, giving any team visibility into up to $100,000 per month in cloud and AI spend at no cost.Meaningful cloud cost management has historically required enterprise-level budgets to match. Platforms offering serious visibility and optimization capabilities have typically priced access as a percentage of cloud spend or through negotiated agreements, creating a barrier that leaves smaller and growing teams without the tools they need until costs are already out of hand.The consequences are real: according to Flexera's 2025 State of the Cloud report, 27% of cloud spend is still wasted despite active optimization efforts, and Gartner research shows only 43% of organizations track cloud costs at the unit level. Economize is changing that by opening up the same tools used by enterprises to teams at any stage.The free plan includes the core tools teams need to get visibility and start acting on costs:-Cloud and AI cost visibility across AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, OpenAI, and Anthropic in a single dashboard, replacing the manual account-by-account checking that most teams rely on today.-Cost attribution and breakdowns by service, resource, and team, so businesses can understand the cost of the workloads by customer, product, or cost centers without relying on spreadsheets.-Anomaly detection and root-cause analysis that alerts teams the moment spending deviates from expected patterns, delivered directly to Slack, Microsoft Teams, or other workspace tools your team already uses.-Daily cloud audits and resource usage monitoring to continuously flag idle and over-provisioned infrastructure before it compounds.-Rightsizing recommendations to surface cost saving opportunities without requiring manual investigation.-Customizable views and summaries so DevOps teams can build management-ready cost reports without rebuilding the same data every month.-Role-based access control and audit logs included at no cost, with enterprise grade security and governance for paid tiers.-Fast, straightforward onboarding with no complicated implementation services required.Teams that outgrow the free plan have a clear path forward. The Professional plan at $249/month supports organizations spending up to $250K/month and unlocks multi-account and multi-cloud consolidation, custom reports, virtual tagging for shared cost allocation across teams and customer workloads, and access to a dedicated FinOps manager add-on for those who want hands-on guidance. For organizations exceeding $250K/month, Enterprise plans offer unlimited scale and dedicated FinOps management.Organizations can sign up and begin analyzing their cloud costs right away, or learn more by visiting https://www.economize.cloud/ ---About EconomizeEconomize is a cloud cost management platform that helps engineering, finance, and FinOps teams understand, monitor, and optimize their cloud and AI infrastructure spend. The platform combines cost visibility, anomaly detection, and optimization recommendations to help organizations of any size reduce waste and make better decisions about cloud usage.

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