Castiglioni Codex Pierre Boulez cover NY Philharmonic Castiglioni Codex Pierre Boulez Repons partition Pierre Boulez at the Donaueschinger Musiktage, 2008, with the SWR Sinfonieorchester, by Sonja, own work, Public Domain

Castiglioni Codex Announces Availability of Rare Pierre Boulez Editions Following New York Philharmonic Exhibition

I decided to produce 150 hand-numbered copies… a monumental undertaking when every copy is printed, assembled, and bound entirely by hand” — Luigi Castiglioni, Founder, Master of Arts & Crafts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the conclusion of the major exhibition dedicated to Pierre Boulez at the New York Philharmonic from September 12 through November 29, Castiglioni Codex announces that two extraordinary works by Luigi Castiglioni, central to the exhibition, are now available for acquisition.These exceptional pieces — the artist book Boulez Hommages and a unique facsimile of Répons signed by Pierre Boulez — represent a rare opportunity to acquire works exhibited at one of the world’s leading musical institutions and dedicated to one of the most influential composers of the twentieth centuryA unique tribute to Pierre Boulez:Pierre Boulez was one of the most significant composers and orchestral conductors of the 20th century. Born in France, he maintained a profound connection with the United States, serving as Music Director of the New York Philharmonic from 1971 to 1977. The musical world honored his legacy in 2025, marking the centenary of his birth, and continues to commemorate his influence in 2026, ten years after his passing.At the Center of the Exhibition: Boulez HommagesAt the heart of the exhibition stood "Boulez Hommages", a monumental artist book produced in a strictly limited edition of 150 copies.Conceived and entirely realized by Luigi Castiglioni, the work brings together 22 contributions signed in original alongside a remarkable body of previously unpublished photographs by Ralph Fassey, offering an intimate portrait of Pierre Boulez through the voices of those who knew him best.Reflecting on the origins of the project, Luigi Castiglioni recalls “The idea for Boulez Hommages was born in a Parisian restaurant in 2022, during a conversation with the renowned writer Michel Archimbaud, a close friend of both Boulez and Francis Bacon”What began as a photographic project soon evolved into something far more ambitious.“Ralph’s photographic archive was extraordinary. But somehow, the idea of a purely photographic book still felt incomplete”.From that moment, the vision shifted toward a deeply human tribute.“Rather than create a conventional or academic book, why not gather a series of personal texts — intimate reflections by those who knew Boulez best. Not a book about Boulez, but a book for him”.The project grew organically, bringing together an exceptional circle of contributors. “The original idea of including just a handful of contributions quickly expanded”.The final result is a choral homage featuring voices such as Daniel Barenboim, Renzo Piano, Susanna Mälkki, Jean-Pierre Changeux, and Alain Planès — each offering a unique perspective on Boulez’s life and legacy.A Work of Craft and Material ExcellenceEvery copy of Boulez Hommages is a singular object, entirely handmade and bearing the marks of its creation“I decided to produce 150 hand-numbered copies… a monumental undertaking when every copy is printed, assembled, and bound entirely by hand”.Printed in lithography on Fabriano Tiepolo 290g paper — 100 percent cotton and among the finest papers in the world — each volume reflects centuries-old craftsmanship", said Luigi Castiglioni.The binding, executed by Castiglioni in his own atelier, transforms each book into a sculptural work“Each long day I spend working on these bindings feels like a quiet dialogue with Boulez’s legacy — an act of homage made tangible through craft”.Each copy includes original handwritten signatures from all contributors, reinforcing its unique and personal nature.The book also features rare archival elements, including unpublished photographs capturing Boulez in rehearsal and private moments, as well as historically significant documents that illuminate his creative process.As Frédéric Harnisch of Artcurial observed:“In an age where everything is becoming dematerialized, the future belongs to works of art like this Hommage to Pierre Boulez, whose material presence can be seen and felt at every moment”.Michel Archimbaud added:“Every page of this book breathes the legacy of Pierre Boulez… it carries a quiet emotion, the kind one feels when holding something truly timeless”.The Répons Facsimile:Also presented at the exhibition is an extraordinary facsimile of Répons, signed in original by Pierre Boulez and featuring a unique artist’s binding created by Luigi Castiglioni.Only two such bound copies exist. The example now available is the second and final one, making it an object of exceptional rarity.An International Cultural Presence:Boulez Hommages has been presented internationally, including at the New York Philharmonic in conjunction with a series of concerts conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen, at IRCAM in Paris, and during Boulez centenary events in the United StatesAvailability:With the closing of the New York Philharmonic exhibition, both Boulez Hommages and the Répons facsimile are now available for acquisition through Castiglioni Codex.These works stand at the intersection of music, art, and craftsmanship — rare objects that embody both historical significance and contemporary artistic vision.About Castiglioni Codex Castiglioni Codex is an Italian atelier specializing in the creation of handmade, one-of-a-kind books of the highest artistic and artisanal quality. Founded by Luigi Castiglioni — Master of Arts and Crafts and head of the Castiglioni family of craftsmen — the house operates from Legatoria Anonima Amanvensis in Rimini, Italy. Each Castiglioni Codex is a bespoke commission, crafted for its owner alone, designed to carry its contents across centuries. Castiglioni Codex is Made in Italy.Media Contact Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications Katia Graytok and Thierry Chaunu | New York, NYtchaunu@kaleidoscopeluxury.com | +1 (646) 732-1822

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