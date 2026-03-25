Superior Capital Advisors Brokers Sale of 165-Unit, 2 Property Self Storage Facility in Vancleave, Mississippi

Vancleave Self Storage

Superior Capital Advisors announces the sale of Vancleave Self Storage in Vancleave, Mississippi. This is a 2 location property, operating as one facility.

We’re thrilled to have successfully brokered the sale of Vancleave Self Storage and helped our client achieve their desired outcome.” — Matthew Porter

OXFORD, MS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Superior Capital Advisors, a leading investment brokerage firm specializing in self storage investment sales and advisory services, is pleased to announce the sale of Vancleave Self Storage in Vancleave, Mississippi. The transaction, consisting of 2 facilities, marks a significant milestone for both the buyer and the seller, and is a testament to the strong demand for self storage properties in the Vancleave area.The two properties are strategically located in a high-growth area with easy access to major highways and residential neighborhoods. The property boasts a variety of unit sizes, state-of-the-art security features, and a combined total of 20,670 rentable square feet, making it a highly desirable storage solution for both residential and commercial customers.The sale of Vancleave Self Storage was a highly competitive process, with multiple offers received from interested buyers, and went under contract within 60 days. Ultimately, the facility was acquired by a small owner with a strong track record in the self storage industry."We’re thrilled to have successfully brokered the sale of Vancleave Self Storage and helped our client achieve their desired outcome," said Matthew Porter. "This sale allowed an owner-operator in the immediate submarket to acquire more market share with the purchase of these two facilities that can be operated seamlessly as a single location—enhancing management while optimizing rental strategies." Michael Morrison added, "The demand for self storage properties remains strong, and we’re confident the new owner will continue to build upon the success of this facility. We’re proud to have facilitated this transaction and look forward to helping more clients achieve their investment goals in the future."Matthew Porter, Self Storage Investment Broker and Michael Morrison, Owner and Broker In Charge, at Superior Capital Advisors, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and procured the buyer.The sale of Vancleave Self Storage is a testament to the expertise and market knowledge of Superior Capital Advisors, and further solidifies their position as a leading investment brokerage firm in self storage, serving the Southeast. With a strong track record of successful transactions, the firm continues to be a trusted advisor for self storage owners and operators looking to sell their self storage facilities. For more information, please visit their website at www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com ###About Superior Capital Advisors: Superior Capital Advisors is a premier commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm, specializing in self-storage investment sales. With a national reach and an emphasis on exclusive representation, we deliver tailored strategies and comprehensive market insights to meet the unique needs of our clients. Our expertise spans the full spectrum of investment services, from property acquisition and disposition to detailed market analysis and strategic advisory. At Superior Capital Advisors, we are dedicated to maximizing value, fostering lasting partnerships, and guiding investors through every stage of the self-storage investment process with integrity and precision. For more information, please visit www.superiorcapitaladvisors.com

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