Channel Islands Family Dental Office Offers $99 First Exam & X-Ray for New Patients in Ventura, CA

Looking for a Ventura dentist? New patients get exam & X-ray for $99 + save $30 with online booking.

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Channel Islands Family Dental Office, a leading provider of comprehensive dental care in Ventura, California, is now offering an affordable $99 First Exam & X-Ray Special for new patients without insurance. This initiative is designed to improve access to quality dental care while helping patients take a proactive approach to their oral health.

As part of this exclusive new patient offer, individuals can receive a complete dental examination and diagnostic X-rays for just $99. Patients who choose to book and pay online can save an additional $30, reducing the total cost to only $70. This flexible pricing structure ensures that patients have convenient and budget-friendly options when scheduling their first visit.

In today’s fast-paced world, many individuals delay dental visits due to cost concerns or lack of insurance. Channel Islands Family Dental Office aims to eliminate these barriers by providing an affordable entry point into professional dental care. Routine dental exams and X-rays are essential for early detection of issues such as cavities, gum disease, infections, and other oral health conditions that can worsen over time if left untreated.

“Our goal is to make high-quality dental care accessible to everyone in Ventura and nearby communities,” said a spokesperson for Channel Islands Family Dental Office. “This $99 new patient special, along with the additional $30 online savings, allows patients to receive professional care at a significantly reduced cost.”

Conveniently located in Ventura, CA, the practice serves patients throughout Ventura County, including Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Santa Paula, and Newbury Park. The clinic is recognized for its patient-centered approach, advanced dental technology, and commitment to delivering comfortable and stress-free experiences.

Ventura dentist, Channel Islands Family Dental Office offers a full range of services, making it a one-stop destination for dental care in Ventura. Services include preventive care such as exams and cleanings, restorative treatments like fillings and crowns, cosmetic procedures including teeth whitening and clear aligners, as well as advanced services such as dental implants, extractions, and orthodontics. The practice also provides specialized pediatric dental care tailored to children of all ages.

The dental team uses modern diagnostic tools, including digital X-rays, to ensure accurate assessments and effective treatment planning. Each patient receives a customized care plan based on their unique dental needs and long-term oral health goals.

Beyond affordability and advanced care, the clinic focuses on creating a welcoming environment where patients feel comfortable and confident. From the moment patients walk in, they are supported by a friendly and knowledgeable team dedicated to providing clear communication and personalized attention.

Patients without insurance are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time opportunity by booking their appointment online to secure the lowest price and begin their journey toward better oral health.

About Channel Islands Family Dental Office

Channel Islands Family Dental Office is a Ventura-based dental practice committed to providing high-quality, affordable, and patient-focused dental care. With multiple locations across Ventura County and a team of experienced dental professionals, the practice offers comprehensive services for patients of all ages. By combining advanced technology with compassionate care, Channel Islands Family Dental Office helps patients achieve healthy, confident smiles.

Media Contact:

Channel Islands Family Dental Office

5700 Ralston St UNIT 203

Ventura, CA 93003

Phone: (805) 465-9414

https://venturadentist.net/



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