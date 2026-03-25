John Dianastasis To Launch New Firm, Delaware Corporate Integration Service This April

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Financial consultant and strategist John Dianastasis is set to launch a new firm, Delaware Corporate Integration Service (DCIS), on April 1, 2026, in Wilmington, Delaware. DCIS will focus on helping businesses across the United States integrate into Delaware’s corporate, financial, and legal environment while contributing to economic development across the state.Delaware Corporate Integration Service (DCIS) was created to connect organizations with the strategic advantages offered by Delaware’s corporate ecosystem. The Wilmington-based firm will assist companies interested in establishing a corporate presence in the state as well as organizations exploring expansion strategies that can benefit from Delaware’s legal infrastructure and business-friendly regulatory framework.DCIS provides advisory services that will help companies navigate Delaware’s corporate landscape. The company’s services include guidance on corporate structuring, operational integration, and long-term growth strategy. The firm will also help facilitate collaboration among businesses, investors, policymakers, and academic institutions to strengthen the regional business climate and create new growth opportunities.“Delaware and the surrounding region have an enormous opportunity for economic growth and prosperity over the next decade,” said Dianastasis. “By properly engaging the key stakeholders, such as businesses, the public sector, investors, and the academic community, DCIS will play a catalytic role in business attraction and retention to make this vision a reality.”John Dianastasis’ diverse professional background encompasses financial consulting, political strategy, asset management, and fundraising advisory work primarily within the public sector. Over the course of his career, he has launched several companies and strategic initiatives.With DCIS, Dianastasis focuses on assisting Delaware-based organizations with global expansion initiatives and helping companies without a local presence evaluate business expansion opportunities. These initiatives include exploring new corporate operations, supporting economic development activity, and creating employment opportunities that strengthen Delaware’s economy.Through years of professional work across the financial and public sectors, Dianastasis has developed a detailed understanding of the strengths and challenges within the Delaware marketplace. His insight is valued by both the local Delaware community and organizations exploring opportunities tied to Delaware-based corporate operations.Dianastasis added: “I’m looking forward to bringing the unique Delaware corporate, financial, and legal benefits to companies nationwide, while continuing to stimulate our local economy and further first state interests.”In addition to his advisory work, Mr. Dianastasis manages a family office in Delaware. He also manages a registered agency which helps launch LLC’s. His professional activities also include working with federal, state, and local politicians as well as national super PACs, and he regularly collaborates with candidates from both sides of the aisle.Outside of his professional commitments, Dianastasis remains active in community service efforts. He has volunteered for many years with Easter Seals and has also worked with The Precisionists, Inc. A Delaware-based organization, The Precisionists assesses, trains, and employs individuals on the autism spectrum in IT and administrative service careers.Companies, investors, and organizations interested in exploring Delaware corporate opportunities or learning how DCIS can assist with business integration and expansion are encouraged to contact Delaware Corporate Integration Service directly

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.