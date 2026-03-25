THE FINAL FIGHT TO FILM THIS COMING WEEK ON NEW YORK’S UPPER EAST SIDE

Josh Davis Portrays Scott Cohen Trini Alvarado takes on the role of The Reporter Ryan Spahn joined the cast of The Final Fight as Brad

A New York-based proof-of-concept inspired by a true story spotlighted by The New York Times, filming this week on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Getting to portray someone like that and bring to light how many people are trapped in guardianship with no one in their corner is not only powerful, it's necessary.”” — Josh Davis Portrays Scott Cohen in The FInal Fight

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Final Fight, a New York-based proof-of-concept film inspired by a true story first brought to national attention on the cover of The New York Times, will film this coming week on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, including at Gotham Coffee Cafe, the neighborhood coffee shop where writer, director, and producer Stein spent much of his time writing the screenplay.Rooted in New York and driven by urgent social themes, The Final Fight tells the story of a Brooklyn-born boxer who rises from the streets, competes in the Golden Gloves, and becomes a trailblazer in the world of fitness, only to later find himself placed into an unwarranted guardianship tied to his former wife’s crime family connections. The project is designed to build investor interest and attract festival attention, with the ultimate goal of developing the feature screenplay with a major streaming platform or studio.A New York native, Stein has long been active as a community advocate. He spent many years in Hollywood, beginning with one of his earliest assignments at NBC Productions, and later went on to represent talent before becoming an activist. Through The Final Fight, he hopes to use narrative storytelling to bring greater awareness to what he sees as a growing national crisis surrounding guardianship.The film features a strong ensemble of New York talent from Broadway, film, and television. Josh Davis takes on the lead role of Scott Cohen, a character based on Stein’s own life. Davis brings a wealth of experience across stage and television, with credits including his portrayal of Javert in the National Tour of Les Misérables, Broadway’s Paradise Square, The Chair Company, and television appearances in Law & Order: SVU, The Equalizer, Blue Bloods, FBI: Most Wanted, The Gilded Age, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Law & Order: Organized Crime, As the World Turns, and One Life to Live.Speaking about the role, Davis said, “This is a real family, a real fight, and a real man who almost had his entire life taken from him. There's nothing more interesting and meaningful as an actor than helping to tell a story like this. Scott is a flawed character (most of the interesting ones are), but he shows up anyway. He's a guy trying to do the right thing despite all the challenges he faces. Getting to portray someone like that and bring to light how many people are trapped in guardianship with no one in their corner is not only powerful, it's necessary.”Trini Alvarado appears as Paige Carson, a New York Times reporter who becomes the bridge between a private family crisis and a broader public reckoning. Widely recognized from her earlier career on Broadway, Alvarado is also known for her film work including Little Women, in which she portrayed Meg, Stella opposite Bette Midler, The Frighteners, and more recently The Staircase on Netflix. Stein and Alvarado first met when they attended Manhattan’s Professional Children’s School.Ryan Spahn portrays Brad, Scott’s boyfriend, a character who tests whether Scott can truly show up in love while maintaining his own boundaries and sense of self. A Juilliard graduate and Drama Desk Award-winning actor, Spahn began his screen career on Star Trek: Voyager and has appeared off-Broadway in the acclaimed play Gloria and most recently in Richard II.Margarett Reed takes on the role of Phyllis Cohen, based on Stein’s real-life mother, an Upper East Side advocate who fought for public school funding and raised money for charities including City of Hope. Reed has had an extensive career in film and television, with appearances including a recurring role on The Equalizer with Queen Latifah, as well as As the World Turns and FX’s The Americans. Stein’s mother, who celebrated her 92nd birthday this week, has long expressed pride in her son’s accomplishments, particularly in light of his having been diagnosed with dyslexia at a young age.The Stein family’s story was first chronicled in a cover article in The New York Times titled “The Fight of This Old Boxer’s Life Was With His Own Family,” written by John Leland in November 2021. The piece sparked widespread discussion around guardianship, drawing over 300 comments that questioned the circumstances and highlighted growing concerns about a national crisis involving abuse of the guardianship system.With filming set to take place this week in one of the neighborhoods that helped shape both the filmmaker and the story, The Final Fight stands as a deeply personal New York production with a broader national message. Through its proof-of-concept, Stein aims to spotlight a story of injustice, resilience, and survival while advancing awareness around guardianship abuse in America.

The Final Fight Concept Sizzle

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