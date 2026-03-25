OHCS lending products helped almost 1,000 Oregon households buy a home in 2025

Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) announced its Flex Lending program helped 954 households buy a home in 2025 by offering down payment assistance (DPA) and lower interest rates through partnerships with approved lenders.

This first-of-its-kind mortgage loan program, called Flex Lending, consists of two loan products — FirstHome and NextStep. FirstHome is intended for first-time homebuyers with low to moderate incomes, while NextStep is open to any income-eligible buyers, even if they previously owned a home.

Borrowers can receive 4% or 5% of the first mortgage loan amount as down payment assistance that can be used for up to 100% of the borrower’s cash requirement to close, including down payment, closing costs, pre-paid items, upfront borrower-paid mortgage insurance, and other related loan fees and expenses.

The Flex Lending program worked with 33 lending partners to provide almost $300 million, including $7.5 million in down payment assistance, to 1,378 individuals in 2025. Additionally, 31% of the homebuyers identified as people of color, 32 were veteran households, and 43% lived in rural areas throughout the state.

Phoenix Paintin was renting and navigating the uncertainty that comes with rising housing costs and limited long-term stability. She was connected to the Flex Lending program through the Portland Housing Center, which helped her understand her options and connected her with an approved Flex Lender, Guild Mortgage. Now, she’s a proud homeowner who can invest in her own future in a way that once felt unimaginable.

“Phoenix's story is a reminder of what is possible,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “Oregonians in all zip codes know firsthand how expensive it is to afford a home. It affects families, workers, and local economies. Addressing housing affordability requires removing barriers in ways that concretely translate into more housing opportunities, stronger communities, and real paths to homeownership.”

“The Flex Lending program made homeownership feel attainable and supportive rather than overwhelming,” Paintin said. “I appreciated the flexibility, the clear guidance, and the way the program works to remove barriers that often make buying a home feel out of reach.”

To learn more about Flex Lending and other OHCS down payment assistance programs, visit the OHCS website.