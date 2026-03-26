Parcel Pioneer Saves Shippers 19% Via Spend Management Strategy

Michele Vernola, CTSI-Global

Industry pioneer Michele Vernola leads new Parcel Spend Management division at CTSI-Global.

Shipping, and specifically, parcel, is usually one of the top-dollar items on a company’s P&L. That amount of visibility gets the attention of folks when they’re looking at the bottom line.” — Michele Vernola, CTSI-Global

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recognized industry pioneer in the emerging field of Parcel Spend Management, Michele Vernola has saved shippers an average of 19% of their parcel shipping costs over the past year.

By popular demand, CTSI-Global has delivered its decades of freight audit and payment solutions to the B2B parcel realm. CTSI-Global Parcel Spend Management empowers clients to manage parcel costs by optimizing their small package shipping strategy.

This new division is headed by Michele Vernola, Vice President of Parcel Spend Management.

"My vision is to be able to introduce this to our customers in a way where it’s seen as an opportunity. Shipping, and specifically, parcel, is usually one of the top-dollar items on a company’s P&L. That amount of visibility gets the attention of folks when they’re looking at the bottom line," said Vernola.

Michele Vernola has worked with CTSI-Global through a strategic partnership since 2015. She began her career at FedEx, where she held key roles in worldwide sales and strategic pricing. Vernola later moved into consulting, where she became an early leader in parcel contract negotiations and spend optimization.

"Given the opportunity to do the analysis, dig deeper, show them the savings, and that we can deliver those results to them, it solidifies and strengthens the relationship with the customer,” added Vernola.

"We are so excited to have Michele as part of our team heading up our Parcel Spend Management division. Michele brings over 30 years of experience and is a pioneer in parcel cost management solutions and spend optimization," said Brian Scott, Executive Vice President of Global Sales.

About CTSI-Global: CTSI-Global is a leading logistics solutions and technology provider for global businesses. CTSI-Global provides freight audit and payment, parcel spend management, Honeybee TMS, consulting, and logistics intelligence solutions. Founded in Memphis in 1957, CTSI-Global has global offices in the US, EMEA, and APAC.

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