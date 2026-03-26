Why New RIA Firms Are Moving Beyond Manual Compliance to Always-On Readiness

Compliance made Simple, Structured, and Organized

Industry insights show RIAs spend $29,000+ and 650 hours annually on manual processes, driving demand for always-on compliance systems

Firms that experience the least disruption are not scrambling to prepare. They are operating with systems that are always ready.” — Blake Bjordahl, President

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) are facing growing pressure to modernize compliance operations as regulatory expectations increase and manual processes become more costly and disruptive.New industry insights indicate that a typical 10-employee RIA spends approximately $29,200 annually and more than 650 staff hours on manual compliance management. This is the equivalent of over 80 full workdays each year. As firms scale, these inefficiencies compound, limiting growth and increasing operational strain.RIA Compliance Technology released new commentary based on its latest guidance, “ The Essential Toolkit for Newly Registered RIA Firms ,” outlining why firms are shifting away from reactive, last-minute preparation toward continuous compliance readiness.“Regulatory exams are inevitable,” said Blake Bjordahl, President of RIA Compliance Technology. “Continuous readiness is becoming the standard.”Manual Compliance Is Becoming a Growth ConstraintMany RIAs, particularly new and small- to mid-sized firms, continue to rely on spreadsheets, disconnected tools, and manual workflows to manage compliance obligations. While workable in early stages, these approaches introduce escalating challenges:- Time-intensive document collection under exam pressure- Inconsistent or incomplete records across systems- Increased stress responding to examiner requestsAs firms grow, these inefficiencies create scalability constraints, diverting time away from client service and business development.Industry research supports this shift. The Kitces Report 2025 highlights growing reliance on technology among advisory firms, with satisfaction closely tied to how well solutions are integrated, intuitive, and aligned with advisor workflows.The Shift to Continuous Compliance ReadinessIn response, RIAs are moving toward always-on compliance models designed to maintain exam readiness at all times and not just in advance of regulatory reviews.Key capabilities firms are prioritizing when evaluating compliance management solutions include:- Centralized compliance calendars to track deadlines consistently- Automated monitoring and alerts to reduce manual oversight- Integrated recordkeeping for communications and documentation- Defensible audit trails demonstrating supervision and review- Unified platforms that eliminate fragmented tools and workflowsThese systems enable firms to maintain organized, complete, and defensible compliance records. Thus, reducing disruption during exams while improving day-to-day operational efficiency.A Structural Shift for New and Growing RIAsFor emerging RIAs and smaller teams, the move toward automation and integration is increasingly necessary. Limited internal resources make manual compliance processes difficult to sustain, particularly as regulatory scrutiny continues to evolve.“Compliance shouldn’t operate as a recurring disruption to the business,” Bjordahl added. “When firms implement structured, automated systems, they gain consistency and control. That allows them to stay focused on serving clients and growing the firm.”Learn MoreTo explore the full framework, read “The Essential Toolkit for Newly Registered RIA Firms” and learn how to build a compliance program designed for continuous readiness.About RIA Compliance TechnologyRIA Compliance Technology provides compliance management solutions that help Registered Investment Advisors simplify, automate, and organize regulatory obligations. The platform includes integrated tools for compliance calendars, document management, communication archiving, trade monitoring, and Form ADV management. All supporting structured and defensible compliance programs.RIA Compliance Technology was recognized in The Kitces Report 2025 for advisor satisfaction and industry leadership and named to InvestmentNews’ 2025 “Best Compliance Software Solutions” list.For more information, visit https://www.riacomptech.com

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