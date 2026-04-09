Six Years of Data Reveal the Economic Realities of Exit Planning Practice — and the Path to the Profession's Top Tier

The 2026 National Exit Planners Survey (6th Annual) Exit Planning is complicated... ExitMap isn't. ExitMap Designations (PEMA & CEMC) FINRA Recognized

Annual Survey Identifies Phase One Pricing, Client Market Focus, and AI Adoption as Key Differentiators Between Lower and Higher Earning Advisors

The data is clear about where top practitioners focus, how they price their work, and what credentials they hold. The 2026 survey is the most actionable research we have produced.” — John F. Dini, CExP, CEPA, CBEC, CEMC Founder and CEO of ExitMap

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newly released 2026 National Exit Planners Survey goes beyond counting practitioners to illuminate the specific practice decisions that separate advisors at different economic levels — offering the profession's most actionable analysis yet of what distinguishes the top tier from the majority.

The survey, which gathered responses from 405 exit planning practitioners across 47 U.S. states and six countries, identifies three cross-cutting findings with direct implications for how advisors structure and grow their practices.

Phase One Pricing Is a Practice Dividing Line

Among fee-based advisors, the pricing of the initial engagement is more predictive of annual billing outcomes than any other single variable measured. Advisors who charge $10,000 or more for Phase One engagements bill over $100,000 annually at a rate of 54% or higher. Among those charging over $25,000 for Phase One, half bill over $250,000 annually. By contrast, advisors pricing an initial fee below $5,000 are concentrated in the lowest billing tier, with nearly 60% billing under $25,000 for the year.

Client Market Focus Shapes Revenue Ceiling

The survey's cross-analysis of client enterprise value and advisor billings reveals a near-perfect gradient: as client revenue size increases, billing outcomes improve substantially and predictably. Not a single advisor serving a practice composed of over 80% Main Street clients reached the over $250,000 billing tier. Among those focused predominantly on mid-market clients, 31.8% exceeded $250,000. The data also shows that this market migration happens over time — advisors with more than ten years of experience report mid-market focus at a rate nearly double that of practitioners in their first three years.

Credential Drives Follow-On Work

Across all credential groups, exit planning certifications are strongly associated with the conversion of exit planning engagements into ongoing advisory relationships. Among CBEC holders, 71.4% expect more than half of their exit planning clients to engage them for further advisory work. CEPAs and CExPs both exceed 50%. Among advisors holding no exit planning credential, that figure falls to 13.3% — a nearly four-to-one gap.

"These findings give advisors a roadmap," said John F. Dini, CEO of ExitMap. "The data is clear about where the profession's top practitioners are focusing their practices, how they are pricing their work, and what credentials and tools they are using. The 2026 survey is the most actionable research we have produced in six years."

Additional findings cover remote service delivery trends, marketing investment priorities, professional development patterns, and a first-ever section on AI usage by credential group, caseload size, age cohort, and billing tier.

The 2026 National Exit Planners Survey Report is available at https://exitplannerssurvey.com/ .

About ExitMap

ExitMap is a system of proprietary software tools designed to assist advisors in preparing their clients for a business transition. Studies show that a majority of former owners are dissatisfied due to a lack of activity, identity or purpose. ExitMap interviews and exercises help owners determine their goals, personal vision, and the actions needed to achieve their objectives. Since 2021, ExitMap has conducted the only annual survey of professionals in the field.

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