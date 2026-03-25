EchoData and R. Michael Anderson Announce Strategic Partnership to Drive AI Leadership Transformation in Saudi Arabia

Strategic collaboration to deliver executive AI leadership, governance, and enterprise transformation programs across Saudi Arabia in alignment with Vision 2030

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EchoData and R. Michael Anderson Launch AI Leadership Initiative to Support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 TransformationGlobal leadership expert partners with Global AI consultancy to bring AI Leadership Transformation to Saudi enterprisesR. Michael Anderson MBA MA, internationally recognised leadership expert, bestselling author, and executive coach, today announced a formal partnership with EchoData, a global artificial intelligence consultancy, to represent his AI Leadership programmes exclusively across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.Under the agreement, EchoData, led by Yusra Mahmood, will serve as the exclusive ground-level partner for Anderson's corporate training and consultancy in Saudi Arabia, responsible for enterprise client development, commercial relationships, programme logistics, and ongoing account management. Anderson will personally deliver all programme sessions and advisory engagements, bringing his proven AI Leadership Transformation methodology directly to senior leadership teams across the Kingdom.The partnership is centred on a structured three-tier programme designed to meet the needs of Saudi enterprise clients at every stage of their AI journey - from an initial AI Leadership Diagnostic, through a sustained AI Leadership Accelerator programme for senior leadership teams, to deeper enterprise-wide licensing and capability development. Programmes are specifically designed to bridge the gap between ambitious AI initiatives and the organisational leadership and change management required to make them succeed.“Saudi Arabia is making some of the boldest investments in AI-driven transformation anywhere in the world. The organisations that will lead that change aren’t the ones with the best technology - they’re the ones whose leaders make the best decisions with it. That’s exactly what we help them do.”- R. Michael AndersonEchoData brings deep roots in the Saudi market, established enterprise relationships, and complementary technology capabilities including AI adoption tracking and leadership behaviour dashboards - tools that will provide clients with real-time visibility into the impact of their leadership transformation programmes.“Michael’s work is exactly what Saudi enterprise leaders need right now. Vision 2030 is driving extraordinary pressure to adopt AI at scale, but without the right leadership approach, those investments stall. Together we can make sure they don’t.”- Yusra Mahmood, EchoDataThe partnership is initially focused on the Saudi market, with the potential to extend across the broader Middle East region as the collaboration develops. Enterprise clients and training organisations interested in exploring the programme are encouraged to contact EchoData directly.About R. Michael AndersonR. Michael Anderson is a global leadership expert, executive coach, and author whose work is trusted by senior leaders across four continents. A former technology entrepreneur who scaled and exited multiple companies, Anderson now helps organisations bridge the gap between strategic ambition and leadership execution - with a particular focus on the human dimensions of AI adoption and transformation. He has delivered keynotes and leadership programmes for enterprise clients in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.About EchoDataEchoData is a global artificial intelligence consultancy specialising in enterprise AI strategy, implementation, and workforce enablement. With established relationships across Saudi Arabia’s enterprise sector, EchoData works with organisations navigating the intersection of technology adoption and business transformation in one of the world’s most dynamic growth markets.Media ContactYusra Mahmood - EchoData+966 59 764 4717yusra@rmichaelanderson.com, Yusra.mahmood@echodataai.com

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