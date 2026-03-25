THE AI CHICKS Bring AI to Screen and Podcast with New Projects Launching This March

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creators and hosts of THE AI CHICKS podcast, Aisha Corpas Wynn and Lana Hout, are bringing artificial intelligence to mainstream media with two exciting projects launching this March: the AI-integrated podcast SISPECTIVE and the short film “tAInted love.”In the bold new vodcast SISPECTIVE, the breakout stars of Hulu’s Secrets & Sisterhood — Jamila, Shakur, Nooreya, and Siddiqa Sozahdah — explore womanhood, relationships, beauty standards, identity, and ambition through candid, unfiltered conversations. Adding a groundbreaking twist, THE AI CHICKS developed “Eleven,” an AI avatar co-host, who joins the Sozahdah sisters as a fifth voice, with the character and its content directed by the sisters. This first-of-its-kind AI-human integration creates a tech-meets-culture layer in the series, blending conversational AI with real-time commentary. The vodcast debuted this week on March 24, 2026.Aisha Corpas Wynn also served as one of the producers of the podcast, alongside Grammy Award-winning music icon Lil Jon and Emmy-nominated executive producer Erika Bryant, and being produced through Iron Orchid Media.“I’ve been at the forefront of applying AI as an effective and ethical tool in Hollywood behind the scenes. Creating an AI avatar co-host and producing this podcast allowed us to explore more of how this technology intersects with entertainment, culture, and relationships on camera and in real-time conversations,” said Aisha Corpas Wynn, Co-Founder of The AI Chicks and Chief AI Officer, Stoked Bros Media.Simultaneously, THE AI CHICKS appear in the short film tAInted love, set to have its world premiere March 26, 2026, at IPIC Theaters. The darkly comedic short explores human and AI relationships in a world where technology has become an intimate part of daily life. Wynn and Hout appear as tech-savvy newscasters who introduce the film’s AI-driven premise, lending natural credibility to the story’s exploration of modern romance and AI companions.tAInted love, written, co-directed and executive produced by bestselling relationship author and screenwriter Lisa Steadman, tells the story of a blackout at a matchmaker’s dinner party that short-circuits more than the lights, revealing glitchy AI companions, hidden secrets, and the comedic vulnerability of artificial versus human love. The film features Emmy-winning actress Diahnna Nicole Baxter (American Crime Story: Impeachment) and The Pitt’s Eusebio Hernandez, with cinematography by nine-time Emmy-winner John Tipton, also a producer on the film alongside the film’s editor and producer Steven Nevius, who edited Rob Reiner’s A Few Good Men, and Brian Thomas, who co-directed and produced tAInted love, adding to his slate of impressive production credits.“The AI Chicks have always been about making AI approachable and fun. From creating AI avatars to opening a film about human-AI interactions, our goal is to demystify AI, spark impactful conversations, and connect with audiences in entirely new ways,” said Lana Hout, Co-Founder of The AI Chicks.Both projects demonstrate THE AI CHICKS’ commitment to combining entertainment, education, and cutting-edge AI technology, building on the success of their podcast and educational initiatives.As the brand continues to grow, THE AI CHICKS is also expanding its media presence. Distribution for new content initiatives is being handled by Executive producer Shondrella Avery through Glass Slipper Distribution and Stoked Bros Media, as the brand evolves into a mainstream platform spanning podcasting, education, and digital media.In addition, THE AI CHICKS podcast Season 1 will be available on Tubi and Fox Soul Q2 2026.To learn more about THE AI CHICKS, visit www.theaichicks.com To listen to the podcast, visit www.theaichicks.com/episodes About THE AI CHICKSTHE AI CHICKS is a media, education, and consulting platform focused on making artificial intelligence approachable, relevant, and actionable across industries and everyday life. Co-founded by certified applied AI experts Aisha Corpas Wynn and Lana Hout, the brand blends entertainment, business insight, and applied AI through its podcast, educational programs, and digital media initiatives. Wynn and Hout host and executive produce THE AI CHICKS podcast, a Webby-honored series with more than 40 episodes exploring how artificial intelligence is shaping business, creativity, and modern life. Through initiatives like the AI Ready Curriculum and AI Ready Online Course, The AI Chicks are expanding access to AI education for students, entrepreneurs, and professionals.

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