Valeo Breaks Ground on $225 Million High-Tech Manufacturing Facility in McAllen, Texas

Jeffrey Shay, Group President of Valeo North America. Joaquin Spamer, President and CEO, CiL Capital. Investor representatives, McAllen city leadership, McAllen EDC officials, and CiL Capital President Joaquin Spamer break ground on Valeo’s new advanced manufacturing facility as the full McAllen City Commission stands behind them in support.

Project will produce next-generation vehicle computing systems for General Motors and create up to 500 high-wage jobs in South Texas

McAllen offers the workforce, the community, and the readiness we need to deliver advanced technology at scale.” — Jeffrey Shay, Group President of Valeo North America.

MCALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- McALLEN , Texas — March 24, 2026 — Valeo , a global leader in automotive technology headquartered in France, today announced the groundbreaking of a $225 million, 337,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in McAllen, Texas. The plant, scheduled to begin operations in January 2027, will produce highly sophisticated central compute units for General Motors’ next-generation software-defined vehicles and is expected to create up to 300 high-wage jobs in the Rio Grande Valley.The new facility represents a major expansion of Valeo’s North American footprint and a strategic investment aligned with the company’s Elevate 2028 plan, which focuses on accelerating innovation in electrification, advanced driver assistance systems, and software-defined vehicle architecture. The McAllen plant will manufacture central compute systems described by the company as the “brain of the vehicle,” enabling safer, more connected, and more intelligent mobility.“This investment reflects our commitment to innovation and to supporting our customers in the transition toward software-defined vehicles,” said Jeffrey Shay, Group President of Valeo North America. “McAllen offers the workforce, the community, and the readiness we need to deliver advanced technology at scale. From day one, our partners here demonstrated determination, commitment, and a shared vision for the future of mobility.”The project marks one of the largest industrial investments in the history of Hidalgo County and signals a shift in the regional economy toward high-value advanced manufacturing. Local leaders emphasized that the project was secured through coordinated execution, infrastructure readiness, and a business-friendly environment.“Valeo’s investment is transformative for our community,” said McAllen City Manager Ike Tawil. “This is the largest single industrial investment in Hidalgo County history and a milestone that reflects years of planning, infrastructure development, and alignment between public and private partners.”The facility is being developed at the Nearshoring Industrial Park in McAllen by CiL Capital, led by President and CEO Joaquin Spamer. The site was designed as a shovel-ready, build-to-suit environment capable of supporting advanced manufacturing requirements, including cleanroom production, specialized power infrastructure, and high-speed data connectivity.“Companies invest where projects can move forward and where partners know how to deliver results,” said Joaquin Spamer. “This project demonstrates what happens when preparation meets opportunity. We built this park to respond to the nearshoring movement and to deliver at the speed of business.”Regional and economic development leaders highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project. The McAllen Economic Development Corporation worked closely with Valeo and partners to align workforce, infrastructure, and operational requirements.“This project represents the largest industrial opportunity our region has ever seen,” said Ralph Garcia, Chief Operating Officer of the McAllen Economic Development Corporation. “Our approach is to understand each company’s needs and execute quickly, and that’s exactly what we did with Valeo.”McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos noted the broader economic impact of the investment. “This project reflects the evolution of our economy from agriculture and services to advanced manufacturing,” he said. “Valeo’s decision to locate here brings opportunity to our families and positions McAllen as a competitive hub for global industry.”The facility is expected to strengthen North American automotive supply chains, particularly through its proximity to Mexico’s manufacturing base and its integration into cross-border logistics networks. Valeo already maintains a significant presence in the United States, with multiple production sites and research and development centers, and operates globally in nearly 30 countries.In addition to job creation, the project will support workforce development through partnerships with regional institutions, including the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and South Texas College, creating pathways for students into high-skill careers in advanced manufacturing and automotive technology.“This project represents one of the most significant industrial opportunities our region has ever secured,” said Ralph Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of the McAllen Economic Development Corporation. “From the beginning, our focus was on understanding Valeo’s operational needs, timelines, and workforce requirements, and aligning every local and regional partner to deliver. This was a highly competitive U.S. project, and McAllen responded quickly, coordinated, and executed. The result is a world-class investment that strengthens our industrial base and positions the Rio Grande Valley as a serious contender for advanced manufacturing and nearshoring opportunities.”Valeo’s investment underscores the growing importance of South Texas in the global automotive ecosystem and highlights the region’s readiness to support next-generation manufacturing. As the automotive industry transitions toward electrification and software-defined platforms, the McAllen facility will play a critical role in delivering the technologies that power the future of mobility.

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