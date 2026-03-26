Wi-Fi 7 Phase 2 Trials by WBA Validate Wi-Fi 7 MLO for Enterprise Wi-Fi Reliability, Bandwidth and Performance

Logo of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance Wi-Fi 7 image

Field trials in real-world environments show Multi-Link Operation (MLO) with commercial devices improving uplink performance under interference up to 116%

These trials show that MLO is a step change in reliability, helping networks stay stable when conditions get challenging and demand spikes.” — Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO, Wireless Broadband Alliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable services experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem, today announced its Phase 2 Wi-Fi 7 MLO Enterprise Field Trials Report , providing strong evidence supporting enterprise adoption of Multi-Link Operation (MLO) capable Wi-Fi 7 devices. Conducted with AT&T, RUCKUS Networks and Intel, the trials demonstrate MLO performance in real-world enterprise environments, with major gains in both throughput and responsiveness, including up to 116% uplink throughput improvement under interference and up to 66% lower uplink latency for real-time traffic.Additional results include up to 75% downlink throughput improvement under co-channel interference, plus one-way latency reductions of up to 44% on downlink for real-time traffic. In clean spectrum conditions, testing also showed up to 42% downlink and 139% uplink throughput improvement.The enterprise benefitsToday, enterprise Wi-Fi is the access layer for almost everything that drives productivity: cloud apps, video meetings, unified comms, VDI, real-time collaboration, scanning and logistics, voice and location services. When Wi-Fi performance drops, the business impact is immediate and visible.Collectively, the trial findings demonstrate that MLO using Enhanced Multi-Link Single Radio (eMLSR) addresses critical enterprise challenges by improving reliability through spectrum diversity, maximizing efficiency through dynamic band switching and reducing latency for real-time applications. As a future-proof architecture, MLO positions enterprises to meet next-generation application demands.The trial results confirm several key advantages of MLO and eMLSR for enterprise deployments:• Reliability, not just higher speeds. Multi-Link Operation enables real-time steering across 5 GHz and 6 GHz, maintaining performance when interference occurs, avoiding the performance drops seen in non-MLO devices• Strong performance gains under interference. Higher effective capacity is achieved per AP without redesigning channel plans or adding spectrum. Measured results show Up to 75% downlink and 116% uplink improvement under co-channel interference. Even under clean spectrum 42% downlink and 139% uplink improvement were achieved• Consistently Lower Latency for Real-Time Applications. Improved experience for video conferencing, collaboration tools, cloud desktops, and interactive applications was measured, with up to 44% reduction in downlink latency and a 66% reduction in uplink latency• Maximum value in bandwidth-constrained deployments. The largest gains were observed in 40 MHz enterprise-typical configurations, where spectrum contention is common. This means better ROI from existing spectrum for enterprises without reliance on wide channels or pristine RF conditions• Practical and scalable with single-radio MLO. The trials confirm that eMLSR delivers substantial enterprise benefits without multi-radio client complexity. This includes lower device cost, lower power consumption and faster ecosystem adoptionHow MLO and eMLSR improve throughput and responsivenessThe trials evaluated Wi-Fi 7 MLO using eMLSR with commercial-grade access points and client devices, focusing on the outcomes that matter most for enterprise networks, including more predictable performance under congestion and interference. Testing was conducted in live enterprise office environments, not a lab or RF chamber, and included multiple simultaneous Wi-Fi 7 clients, co-channel interference on the 6 GHz band and mixed traffic loads, including throughput and real-time RTP flows.eMLSR allows a device to listen on multiple bands concurrently (with separate receive chains) and dynamically switch all chains to whichever band is optimal at a given moment. In practice, this means an eMLSR client can rapidly alternate between links, but it still only transmits or receives data on one band at any given time.Tiago Rodrigues, President and CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said: ““Enterprise Wi-Fi has become the foundation for cloud, collaboration and real-time operations, so performance is measured in consistency and responsiveness, not just peak speed. These trials show that MLO is a step change in reliability, helping networks stay stable when conditions get challenging and demand spikes. For IT teams, that means fewer performance cliffs, smoother experiences for latency-sensitive applications and better use of available spectrum. By validating Wi-Fi 7 with commercial equipment in a live enterprise environment, WBA is giving the industry the real-world evidence it needs to accelerate adoption and deliver seamless interoperable Wi-Fi at scale.”Mr. Cameron Dunn, Co-Chairman of the WBA, AT&T Assistant Vice President, In-Building Solutions, AT&T Services, Inc, adds: “These results demonstrate the practical enterprise value of Wi-Fi 7 Multi-Link Operation. The trials showed that eMLSR can intelligently use 5 GHz and 6 GHz resources to sustain stronger throughput and lower latency, especially when interference would otherwise undermine performance. What is particularly important is that these benefits were demonstrated with commercial equipment in a live enterprise setting, showing that single-radio MLO can deliver meaningful gains in reliability, efficiency and responsiveness without adding unnecessary complexity.”Dr. Necati Canpolat, Sr. Staff at Intel, Project Lead and WBA Board Director, said: ‘These trials underscore the step change Wi Fi 7 MLO brings to enterprise connectivity. Intelligent switching between 6 GHz and 5 GHz delivers higher speeds, lower latency, and stronger reliability under interference. And with IntelWi Fi 7 laptops already supporting MLO, enterprises can realize these gains today.”Saurabh Mathur, VP of Product Management at RUCKUS Networks and WBA Board Director said, "These trials clearly demonstrate real-life benefits of Wi-Fi 7 and MLO - lower latency, higher reliability and performance improvement under interference. At RUCKUS, we see Wi-Fi 7 and MLO as key enabling technologies to deliver purpose-driven networks that offer superior business outcomes in demanding environments like K-12 schools, university campuses, hotels, manufacturing plants, warehouses, and stadiums.”The full “Wi-Fi 7 MLO Enterprise Field Trials Report: AT&T– Ruckus Networks – Intel” which contains detailed breakdowns of each test, results and recommendations, can be downloaded at https://wballiance.com/wi-fi-7-mlo-trial-att-ruckus-intel-enterprise About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. The WBA’s mission is to bring together global industry leaders, collaborating to accelerate the development, integration and adoption of next-generation Wi-Fi and wireless technologies to deliver business growth, through innovation, technical and standards development, and real-world deployment programs.Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, 6G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs. Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. The WBA Board comprises influential organizations such as Airties, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Boldyn Networks, BT, Charter Communications, Cisco Systems, Comcast, HFCL, HPE, Intel, Reliance Jio, RUCKUS Networks, Telecom Deutschland and Turk Telekom.

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