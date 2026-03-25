Boreal becomes Mora Capital Group after growing 39% in just three years

Joaquín Francés, CEO of Mora Capital Group Miami

The firm has explicitly included the surname of the MoraBanc Group’s founders in its name at a time of growing international business.

This rebranding is a natural evolution for our firm and marks the beginning of a new chapter” — Joaquín Francés, CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boreal Capital Management Miami is entering a new phase and will be renamed Mora Capital Group Miami, explicitly incorporating into its name the surname of the founding and owning family of the MoraBanc Group, while preserving the same independence and autonomy that have characterized it throughout its history. With this brand update, which comes after growing by 39% in just three years, the firm aims to strengthen its identity and highlight a track record of more than 70 years in the private banking industry, based on a boutique model with close, personalized service and a differentiated product offering.

The new name represents a natural step in the firm’s development and comes at a time of strengthening for the MoraBanc Group, which is currently in a phase of expansion across the markets in which it operates. Under the new brand—which does not imply any changes to its financial activity or its relationship with clients—the firm is reinforcing its product and service offering and bringing together the group’s three business areas in the United States: Mora Capital Management, Mora Capital Securities and Mora Capital Lending.

Mora Capital Management encompasses advisory and wealth management services, which constitute the core business in Miami. Meanwhile, Mora Capital Securities is a broker-dealer specializing in brokerage and execution services, as well as access to markets and financial products, while Mora Capital Lending is the private financing platform designed to meet the liquidity needs of sophisticated investors.

Joaquín Francés, CEO of Mora Capital Group Miami, notes that “this rebranding is a natural evolution for our firm and marks the beginning of a new chapter. It represents a step toward a model that allows us to integrate more services thanks to synergies with the MoraBanc Group, while maintaining the essence that has always defined us. Our boutique positioning remains our key differentiator: a personalized, specialized approach focused on delivering real value to each client. At the same time, this new chapter reinforces the strength and trust the group has built over time and prepares us to face the future with an even more comprehensive and cohesive offering”.

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