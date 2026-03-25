New Southern Dallas Homeownership Community Breaks Ground Along Lancaster Corridor

Innovan Neighborhoods, CDR Founder

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community leaders, elected officials, and development partners will gather tomorrow to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new 203-home, for-sale residential community at 6601 S. Lancaster Road, marking the start of construction on a development designed to expand attainable homeownership opportunities in Southern Dallas.Developed by Innovan Neighborhoods , the mixed-income community introduces a new housing model designed to expand access to homeownership while supporting long-term neighborhood investment. The development reflects a market-driven approach that creates opportunities for individuals and families across a range of income levels.During the ceremony, the development team will unveil the community’s official name for the first time and share the inspiration behind it, marking a key milestone as the project moves from vision to reality.Located along the Lancaster corridor near the Education Corridor and the Five Mile Creek community, the development is designed to connect residents to schools, jobs, and a more convenient, active lifestyle. The project reflects collaboration with neighborhood residents, civic partners, and housing stakeholders.The development is part of the City of Dallas ’ 1,000 Unit Housing Challenge, an initiative aimed at creating new housing within proximity to transit to expand access, mobility, and economic opportunity across the city.More than 300 guests are expected to attend, including elected officials, city housing leadership, community stakeholders, and neighborhood residents.EVENT DETAILSWhat: Groundbreaking Ceremony and Official Community Naming AnnouncementWhen: Thursday, March 26, 2026 | 10:00 AMWhere:6601 S. Lancaster Road, Dallas, TX 75241(Event will take place across the street from the project site at True Christ Unity Fellowship, 6104 S. Lancaster Rd, between Pall Mall and Gooch Street)Speakers Include:• John Wiley Price, Dallas County Commissioner• Lorie Blair, Dallas City Council Member• Former Mayor Pro Tem Tennell Atkins• City of Dallas Housing Department leadership• Maggie Parker, Innovan Neighborhoods• Jack Matthews, Matthews SouthwestAttendees Include:• Development partners and design team• Additional elected officials• Housing advocates and financial institutions• Homebuyer education organizations• Community stakeholders and neighborhood residentsAbout the DevelopmentThe project is a 200+ home mixed-income residential community designed to expand attainable homeownership opportunities in Dallas. By introducing a “missing middle” housing model, the development provides a new option that bridges the gap between single-family homes and large-scale multifamily while creating opportunities for long-term, rooted homeownership.Media NoteVisual opportunities include the ceremonial groundbreaking, unveiling of the development’s official name, remarks from elected officials and development partners, and community participation in the launch of the new subdivision.###

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