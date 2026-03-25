Mercy Wellness Hosts '4 Days of 420' — Northern California’s Premier Cannabis Celebration Weekend

Northern California's First Weed Lounge

A first-of-its-kind 420 experience in Northern California with comedy, themed parties, bingo, and a reggae festival at Mercy Wellness.

COTATI, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mercy Wellness Launches “4 Days of 420,” A First-of-Its-Kind Cannabis Social Club Experience in Northern CaliforniaAs cannabis culture continues to evolve beyond retail, Mercy Wellness is redefining what a 420 celebration can be.From April 17–20, 2026, Mercy Wellness will host its “4 Days of 420”—a four-day immersive event series at The Lounge at Mercy Wellness in Cotati, a fully licensed cannabis social club designed for live entertainment, curated experiences, and on-site consumption.Positioned as one of the only destinations of its kind in Northern California, The Lounge blends cannabis, hospitality, and culture into a format more commonly associated with nightlife and entertainment venues than dispensaries.Across four days, Mercy transforms its space into a rotating series of experiences—each designed to highlight a different side of cannabis culture.The weekend opens Friday with Tokes & Jokes Comedy Night, headlined by San Francisco circuit regular Josef Anolin, pairing stand-up comedy with curated tastings and live rolling experiences.Saturday shifts into full-scale immersion with the Roaring 420’s Gatsby Party, a 1920s-inspired cannabis event featuring seated dining, infused cocktails, casino-style gaming, and a formal costume component—blurring the line between themed entertainment and cannabis hospitality.On Sunday, the tone turns playful with Bingo Smokeout: Reefer Madness Edition, a high-energy, interactive take on bingo layered with product discovery, prizes, and social consumption.The weekend culminates on April 20 with a free-entry Reggae Party, featuring a full day of live music, including a Sublime tribute headliner, alongside more than 30 cannabis brands, food vendors, and roaming entertainment.In parallel, Mercy Wellness will run high-demand retail promotions across its Cotati and Santa Rosa locations, including limited doorbuster releases tied to early access and peak 4:20PM traffic—further bridging the retail and experiential sides of the business.“Cannabis is no longer just a product—it’s a shared experience,” said Mercy Wellness. “What we’re building is a space where people can come together, explore, and participate in the culture in a way that hasn’t traditionally been accessible.”As California continues to expand social consumption models, Mercy Wellness’ 4-day event positions the company at the forefront of a growing shift toward cannabis as entertainment, hospitality, and community-driven experience.Tickets for select events are limited and expected to sell out.For more information, visit: mercywellness.com

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