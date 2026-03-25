Construction Scheduled to Begin on 20th Street South and 22nd Avenue South Intersection in Brookings

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Contact:

Blaise Hansen, Project Engineer, 605-688-5001

BROOKINGS, S.D. - On Monday, March 30, 2026, work is scheduled to begin on the intersection of 20th Street South and 22nd Avenue South in Brookings. The project will widen the east side of the intersection to better accommodate truck traffic.

Work will begin with the installation of temporary traffic signals and the shutdown of the existing overhead traffic signals. The first 30 days of the project will consist of relocating electrical utilities to new locations. Upon completion of the utility work, crews will begin removal of existing concrete, buildings, and other features, followed by grading and new concrete construction. This phase of work is estimated to take an additional 30 days to complete.

Traffic will remain open on both streets for the duration of the project. However, traffic will be controlled as a four-way intersection using temporary traffic signals. Turn lanes will be closed throughout construction, and motorists should expect minor delays.

Additional impacts include several high mast light poles being turned off on the north side of 20th Street South from the intersection toward Interstate 29 (exit 130). A pedestrian detour will be provided along the west side of 22nd Avenue South. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained during construction.

The prime contractor on this $539,492 project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapid, SD. The overall project completion date is Sunday, July 19, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

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