OC Wills & Trust Attorneys Expands Team with Addition of Attorney Eric Lund

Eric Lund, Of Counsel at OC Wills & Trust Attorneys

Firm grows to six attorneys and expands client availability with new Saturday meeting options.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OC Wills & Trust Attorneys is excited to announce the addition of attorney Eric Lund to its legal team. With Lund’s arrival, the firm now includes six attorneys and can offer appointments to clients on two Saturdays each month.Lund brings a strong academic background and diverse legal experience to the firm. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he received a scholarship recognition award and participated in student government and housing administration. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor from California Western School of Law, where he received multiple CALI Awards for achieving the highest grade in several subjects.During law school, Lund served as a tutor for first-year law students and gained practical experience through internships with San Diego law firms handling zoning and permitting issues, criminal defense, and civil litigation. He also interned with Alliance for HOPE International, supporting advocacy efforts for victims of domestic violence. He passed the California Bar Exam on his first attempt.OC Wills & Trust Attorneys’ expanded team and weekend availability reflect its ongoing commitment to making estate planning and trust services more accessible to clients throughout Irvine and the surrounding Orange County communities.About OC Wills & Trust AttorneysOC Wills & Trust Attorneys is a California-based law firm focused on estate planning and related matters. The firm offers customized legal solutions for wills, revocable living trusts, powers of attorney, advance healthcare directives, special needs trusts, business succession planning, and other related matters. With offices in Irvine, Huntington Beach, and Anaheim Hills, the team is dedicated to delivering personalized services that prioritize clients' needs.OC Wills & Trust AttorneysIrvine Office15635 Alton ParkwaySuite 125Irvine, CA 92618Huntington Beach Office7755 Center Avenue11th FloorHuntington Beach, CA 92647Anaheim Office155 N. Riverview Dr.Suite 301Anaheim Hills, CA 92808

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