Aftab Uddin Unveils AI-Driven Risk Model, Marking a New Frontier in U.S. Financial Stability and Portfolio Optimization

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As international financial systems continue to become more sophisticated and interconnected, the necessity of smarter, faster and more resilient risk detection has proven to become a nationwide issue of concern. Aftab Uddin , a financial analytics researcher, is trying to overcome this problem with an innovative machine learning model that can improve the prediction of financial risks and optimization of portfolios in the U.S. markets.The study by Uddin entitled: Advancing Financial Risk Prediction and Portfolio Optimization Using Machine Learning Techniques proposes a transition between the old, fixed financial models, and the new, intelligence-driven, adaptable AI models. Traditional models that are overly dependent on historical data and fixed assumptions tend to break down during periods of intense volatility, such as the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 market crash, revealing systemic weaknesses.Conversely, Uddin provides a framework that is based on the use of advanced machine learning algorithms, such as Random Forest, Gradient Boosting, as well as deep learning models, such as LSTM and Transformer networks. These technologies can handle large scale, high frequency streams of financial data revealing complex, non-linear relationships that are often hidden in traditional processes.The study has three significant contributions. First, the increased forecasting of asset returns in accordance with the improved accuracy of the prediction will contribute to the better investment decision-making. Second, portfolio optimisation - dynamic allocation allows portfolios to optimise risk-adjusted returns in rapidly evolving markets. Third, systemic risk mitigation finds latent correlations and cross-asset contagion risk prior to its developing into more systemic financial disturbance.This innovation is particularly significant for the United States, where financial market stability is closely tied to economic security and global influence. The possibility to predict market stress has become an important issue with the increase of algorithmic trading and automated financial systems. The approach adopted by Uddin facilitates the creation of early warning, which will empower financial institutions, investors, and policymakers with volatility management tools to act proactively against the crisis.This study helps to create a stronger and more transparent financial ecosystem because it has narrowed the distance between traditional portfolio management and modern predictive analytics. With artificial intelligence further revolutionizing the world of finance, the role of this field in the protection of American financial infrastructure and national economic stability grows, and Uddin emphasizes this aspect.

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