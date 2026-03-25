Vintage Aircraft Flights to Honor Korean War Veterans at Special Community Event April 25

Join the Korean War Veterans Event April 25 in Camden, SC and experience a free flight in a historic vintage aircraft. Hosted by The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund

This event is an opportunity for our community to come together, recognize their bravery, and give people a unique way to connect with history while honoring these heroes.” — Rick Mantei

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The community is invited to attend the Fly With Korean War Veterans event on Saturday, April 25, from 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM at Kershaw County Airport, 2203 Airline Drive, Camden, South Carolina. The event will honor the courage, sacrifice, and service of Korean War veterans while offering attendees a rare opportunity to experience aviation history firsthand.As part of the event, guests can book a free flight in a vintage aircraft and fly alongside Korean War veterans, creating a memorable tribute to those who served during what is often referred to as “The Forgotten War.”The event is proudly supported by The Mantei Charitable Fund , which is committed to honoring veterans, strengthening communities, and supporting initiatives that preserve the stories and sacrifices of America’s service members.“Korean War veterans made tremendous sacrifices in service to our country,” said Rick Mantei, founder of The Mantei Charitable Fund. “This event is an opportunity for our community to come together, recognize their bravery, and give people a unique way to connect with history while honoring these heroes.”In addition to the vintage aircraft flights, attendees will have the opportunity to meet local veterans, hear their stories, and take part in a meaningful tribute to those who served.Flights are FREE to the public, but advance registration is required.Community members are encouraged to register early to secure their opportunity to participate in this one-of-a-kind experience honoring Korean War veterans.To learn more about the event or reserve a flight, visit: https://manteicharitablefund.com/fly-for-foundations-fly-with-korean-war-veterans-april-25-2026/

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