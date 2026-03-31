Hifi Releases HDS™ Advanced Pig Monitoring Service

Next generation HDS platform supporting pipeline industry with continued innovations

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hifi Engineering Inc. ("Hifi"), a leader in machine learning enabled distributed fiber optic sensing technology for asset monitoring, is pleased to announce the commercial release of their Advanced Pig Monitoring service for the cost-effective monitoring and management of pipeline inline inspection and cleaning tools.

Hifi’s High-fidelity Distributed Sensing (HDS™) platform combines next-generation fiber optic sensing with advanced machine learning capabilities to provide real-time, comprehensive integrity monitoring for pipelines using integrated acoustics, temperature, and vibration / strain. The high-sensitivity and fully distributed nature of HDS enables it to capture, locate and confidently characterize a broad range of integrity and operating events along every meter of the pipeline, ranging from pinhole-level leaks to equipment encroachment, geotechnical activity and a variety of operational support activities.

Hifi’s new Advanced Pig Monitoring service builds on the functionality of our basic Pig Management Application (a standard feature for all HDS systems), adding rapid updates, Point-of-Interest and estimated time of arrival (ETA) notifications, strain analysis, plus historical pig run comparisons, and real-time communications for pig speeds or stoppages. And with these powerful features delivering information conveniently via HDS Monitor (Hifi’s control room user interface), as well as E-mail, SMS, or other enterprise level messaging applications like Teams and Slack, HDS Advanced Pig Monitoring is a low-cost solution that provides real-world value for your Operations Team.



In appreciation of the dynamic nature of pigging operations, Hifi’s Advanced Pig Monitoring service will be provided on an incremental basis, ensuring that pipeline operators only pay for the service when it’s being used.

"Hifi’s Advanced Pig Monitoring application is yet another innovation which leverages our deep experience in pipeline monitoring to provide operators with a powerful tool to support their operations and maintenance teams" said Ehsan Jalilian, Hifi Vice President and Chief Technology & Information Officer. “And with the potential to offset significant third-party costs through a convenient web-based application, the service represents one more tangible way to utilize the high-fidelity data being generated by the HDS system in addition to its capabilities for leak detection, ground disturbance and geotechnical-based pipeline monitoring.”

Contact Hifi at info@hifieng.com today to learn more and begin unlocking the value of HDS Advanced Pig Monitoring for your operations.

About Hifi

Hifi is a privately held Canadian company, with minority ownership from Enbridge, Cenovus and BDC, specializing in the development, supply and commercial operation of next generation fiber optic sensing technologies and machine learning software primarily used for preventative monitoring of pipelines and other critical assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Hifi currently has a number of commercialized service offerings based on its high-fidelity distributed sensing (HDS™) technology, with the HDS platform deployed or pending deployment on close to four million meters of pipeline assets globally and protected by over 100 patents.

For more information, visit www.hifieng.com or contact info@hifieng.com

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