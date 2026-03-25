Experience the Future of Sound: Creative Fabrica Studio AI Opens Early Access to Google’s Lyria 3 Music Generation

Google DeepMind’s Lyria 3 is now available in Creative Fabrica Studio AI, enabling full-length, high-fidelity music with vocals, structure, and synced visuals.

Creators can now use Google’s Lyria 3 in Creative Fabrica Studio AI to create full-length, high-fidelity tracks with vocals, rich structure, and synced visuals.

Our community doesn’t just play with AI—they build with it. Lyria 3 in Studio AI enables full cinematic scores or radio-ready tracks with ease, removing limits so creativity can fully expand.” — Roemie Hillenaar, CEO at Creative Fabrica

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Fabrica, the world’s premier ecosystem for digital creators, today announced the official integration of Lyria 3, Google DeepMind’s most advanced generative music model, into its flagship Studio AI platform . Creators looking for the next leap in AI audio quality can now try it here first, experiencing a new standard of musical fidelity and structural complexity.While the industry has focused on short-form "social clips," Creative Fabrica unlocking the full potential of Lyria 3 for professional workflows. Effective immediately, creators can generate high-fidelity, production-ready tracks up to 3 minutes in length, complete with complex song structures, emotive vocals, and cinematic depth—all within the Studio AI environment.Don’t Just "Clip" It—Compose ItThe launch marks a significant shift from "toy" to "tool." While other integrations limit users to 30-second snippets, Creative Fabrica Studio AI allows for:• Full-Length Narrative Arcs: Generate complete 3-minute compositions with distinct introductions, builds, and climaxes.• Multimodal Orchestration: Upload a design or video directly into Studio AI and let Lyria 3 compose a synchronized soundtrack that matches the visual mood.• Vocal Mastery: Unprecedented clarity in AI-generated vocals across multiple languages and genres, from soulful R&B to high-octane rock.• SynthID Safety: Every track generated is embedded with Google’s SynthID watermarking, ensuring a transparent and responsible path for commercial creators.The "Try It Here First" Advantage"Our community doesn't just want to play with AI; they want to build with it," said Roemie Hillenaar, CEO at Creative Fabrica. "By bringing Lyria 3 into Studio AI, we are giving creators the ability to prompt a full cinematic score or a radio-ready pop track as easily as they would an image. We’ve removed the 30-second barrier because true creativity needs room to breathe."To support the launch, Creative Fabrica has released an exclusive "Lyria 3 Pro-Prompting Guide," featuring 50 engineered prompts designed to showcase the model's ability to blend genres, create cinematic soundscapes, and produce functional business audio.Try It TodayCreative Fabrica invites designers, filmmakers, and hobbyists to experience the next generation of sound. Lyria 3 is now live and ready for experimentation within the Studio AI interface.To start creating, visit: https://studio.creativefabrica.com/audio/lyria-3/ About Creative FabricaCreative Fabrica is a leading digital marketplace based in Amsterdam, on a mission to make everyone a creator. Launched in 2016, the platform serves a global community of millions of crafters, designers, and entrepreneurs. By offering access to millions of premium fonts, graphics, and craft designs—along with a suite of innovative AI-powered tools—Creative Fabrica empowers everyone to turn their creative passion into reality, whether for a hobby or a business.

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