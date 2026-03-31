Rodney C. Adkins Offers A New Blueprint for Turning Curiosity into Career-Defining Impact

Rodney C. Adkins releases "Curiosity Redefines the Limits: Advantages Gained from Life, the Workplace, and the Boardroom" with Forbes Books.

“Curiosity Redefines the Limits: Advantages Gained from Life, the Workplace, and the Boardroom” by Rodney C. Adkins is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Curiosity Redefines the Limits: Advantages Gained from Life, the Workplace, and the Boardroom” by Rodney C. Adkins is now available on Amazon and at major book sellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In “Curiosity Redefines the Limits,” veteran business leader and board director Rodney C. Adkins presents a powerful and deeply personal exploration of how curiosity can become a defining advantage in leadership, decision-making, and personal growth. Following his journey from inner-city Miami to senior executive leadership at IBM and influential roles on Fortune 500 boards, Adkins reframes curiosity as a disciplined mindset that drives innovation, resilience, and long-term success.Part memoir and part leadership guide, the book shows how asking better questions often matters more than having immediate answers. Adkins demonstrates how curiosity sharpens judgment in complex environments, builds confidence in uncertain moments, and enables leaders to adapt as industries, organizations, and careers evolve. Through applicable lessons and personal stories, he illustrates how curiosity can be applied in the classroom, the workplace, the boardroom, and throughout life.As one of the most senior executives in IBM’s history and a board member of companies including UPS, PayPal, Grainger, and Avnet, Adkins brings a rare perspective shaped by decades of global leadership experience. “I have witnessed and experienced the benefits of being curious throughout my journey—as a kid, a student, an employee, and an active retiree,” Adkins said. “The power of constantly exploring new ideas, adapting to unknown situations, and productively challenging the status quo has left me in no doubt that curiosity redefines the limits. You will hear me refer to this notion as the ‘curiosity advantage.’”Written for students, emerging leaders, senior executives, and lifelong learners, "Curiosity Redefines the Limits" challenges readers to embrace what they don’t yet know, remain committed to continuous learning, and see opportunity where others see obstacles. Adkins’ message is clear: curiosity is not just a trait—it is a competitive advantage that redefines what’s possible at every stage of life.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorRodney C. Adkins is a pioneering engineer, Fortune 500 board director, and former IBM executive whose leadership has shaped industries and inspired generations. As the president of 3RAM Group LLC, he advises companies at the intersection of innovation, growth, and global impact. Rod has served on the boards of UPS, PayPal, Grainger, Avnet, and others, and is widely recognized for his advocacy in STEM education and philanthropy. With decades of experience driving transformation in business and community leadership, he brings unique insight into the mindset required to lead with purpose.Rod lives in Miami Beach, Florida, with his wife, Michelle, and continues to champion innovation, leadership, and curiosity in every area of life.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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